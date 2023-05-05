Vivek Agnihotri says no one has interviewed Bollywood but him and KanganaRanaut — Transcontinental Times





INDIA:Renowned Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri has made his presence felt in a podcast alongside filmmaker Sudhir Mishra. The bold, dynamic and outspoken director who dares to bring the nation’s hot topics to the big screens through his movies has spoken about some untouched Bollywood topics. Vivek Agnihotri has revealed that he was completely boycotted by the Hindi film industry for his bold approach to examining real facts through his films. He also claimed that in addition to him and the actor Kangana Ranautno one else has interviewed Bollywood. – Advertisement – He said, “Who has interviewed Bollywood in 4-5 years? Apart from Kangana and me? Agnihotri added,“In this industry, I was boycotted. I found refuge among those of the middle class. When I spoke with housewives, they expressed concern about overexposure and vulgar exposure of physical attitude. People are annoyed because the movies don’t address the important issues. – Advertisement – Moreover, taking into account the unrealistic storylines of Karan Johar in his films, he asked about the national atmosphere, if the young people shown in the film Student of the Year are the real young people of the country or if they create just a bubble. The director of Tashkent files said: “I say this without malice, but if you look at the youth in these films and the youth on the roads of the country, you will not find the youth represented in the films. When I saw Deewar, I immediately understood; I looked at Amitabh Bachchan and thought, “Oh, I have this problem too. Today, however, there is no relatability. Why don’t you take into account the sensitivity of the public? » – Advertisement – The filmmaker said he and Kangana have a zeal to stand up against wrongdoings in Bollywood and make their voices heard. Vivek said, “If the establishment does something wrong, we have the right to call it out; at the very least, intellectuals and liberals should. Therefore, the film industry is also an establishment. Those who criticize the state should not do so without first examining the establishment from which they live. So, besides Kangana and me, who interviewed Bollywood? And why should I be bothered if I challenge industry practices? » Also Read: Vivek Agnihotri Turns Down Filmfare Awards After The Kashmir Files Bags 7 Nods

