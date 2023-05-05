Movies Where a Lesser-Known Actor Steals the Show, According to Reddit

A well-adjusted cast is a very important element when it comes to filmmaking; having well-cast characters means getting the most out of a storyline and helping viewers understand the vision the filmmaker has planned from the start, which helps get the whole cinematic experience.





Big stars with strong performances arrive frequently. What doesn’t happen nearly as often, however, is that actors are overshadowed by newbies or lesser-known faces in the industry (whether they’re lesser-known child stars trying to make their way to Hollywood or experienced actors who have been cast in lesser-known films). With help from Redditors, we look back at some memorable performances that stole the show.

ten Joe Pesci in “Goodfellas” (1990)

At this point, every movie buff has heard of Freedmena highly acclaimed film starring Robert Of Niro, Ray Liottaand of course, Joe Fish. This biographical drama centers on the story of Henry Hill and his life at the crime scene, depicting his relationship with his wife Karine Hill (Lorraine Bracco) and his mafia partners.

While the iconic Martin Scorsese the detective film is far from being Pesci’s first project (the actor had already played in 1989 lethal weapon 2), the film undoubtedly increased Pesci’s popularity in the film industry. When asked which films an actor has surpassed the big star, iambobdole1 did not hesitate to write “Definitely Joe Pesci in Les Affranchis”.

9 Ben Foster in ‘3:10 to Yuma’ (2007)

James Mangoldcrime drama 3h10 to Yuma revolves around a small rancher who agrees to detain a bandit waiting for a train to go to court in Yuma. movie stars Russell Crowe And Christian Balebut according to Editors, Ben Foster stood out the most.

While, much like Pesci, Foster wasn’t particularly new to the industry at the time he appeared in Magold’s film, his talents were definitely a memorable aspect of the R-rated Western film. that Ben Foster always voices everyone in just about everything they’re in, especially Hell or High Water,” a user commented.

8 Haley Joel Osment in “The Sixth Sense” (1999)

Featuring Bruce Williswho plays a child psychologist, The sixth sense depicts the character’s relationship with a frightened boy from Philadelphia (Haley Joel Osment) who claims to have an unwelcome sixth sense: he sees the dead and communicates with them.

In addition to its intriguing premise, M.Night ShyamalanThe mind-blowing feature of is also good due to the impeccable acting featured. While Osment was just getting started (unlike his much more experienced co-star), platform users couldn’t help but praise his performance. “It’s not uncommon. Especially for child actors or young actors. Haley Joel Osment in THE SIXTH SENSE, for example,” Sanzi writing.

7 Cynthia Erivo in ‘Bad Times at the El Royale’ (2018)

Relying on an ensemble cast (including I f Bridges, dakota Johnson, Jon HamAnd Chris hemsworth), Bad weather at the El Royale is a crime drama set in 1969, depicting six gatherings of strangers at the El Royale Hotel in Lake Tahoe. Throughout the film, secrets are revealed. And so are their true motives for being there.

Cynthia Erivo And Lewis Pullmannthe performances of in the film are the butt of praise – at least, according to one user on the site. While Hamm’s acting was arguably the best, Ervio’s performance really jumped, especially considering how few audiences knew the actress. There is no doubt that Erivo finally surprised more than one, including Task Lands, who admits that the actress was superb. “Toe-to-toe with Jeff Bridges in multiple scenes.”

6 Viola Davis in ‘Doubt’ (2008)

John Patrick ShanleyThe film takes place in 1964, and it features a priest (Philip Seymour Hoffman) who begins to take too much interest in the life of a young black student (joseph Foster) in a Catholic school. In the meantime, the director (Meryl Streep) and a stiff nun (Amy Adams) wonder about their relationship.

Although Davis is now an Academy winner (thanks to her stunning performance in Doubt) and one of the most universally praised actresses working today, that wasn’t always the case. Davis had acted in other projects like The substance of fire, but her breakthrough came in the 2008 film, with a stunning performance that stunned viewers. “Viola Davis (relatively unknown at the time) crushed it in just a few scenes and just 10 minutes of screen time also gets a Supporting Actress nomination,” said one. Editor said.

5 Edward Norton in “Primal Fear” (1996)

Aaron (Edward Norton), who was a homeless street kid before being taken away by Archbishop Rushman, is charged with the murder of the priest. Chicago attorney Martin Vail (Richard Gere) takes his defense for free in this Gregory Hoblit movie.

“It was his debut. Crazy,” Hootard highlighted Norton’s impeccable play in Primary fear. “It is, he was even nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. He’s been in big movies like Primal Fear, American History X, Fight Club, Birdman. I don’t understand how he doesn’t didn’t talk more like Leo and Pitt are,” bengals14182532 answered.

4 Emily Blunt in “The Devil Wears Prada” (2006)

One of the best comedy dramas, The devil wears Prada is a very popular film, especially among fashion enthusiasts. The film is centered on Anne Hathaway‘s Andy, a fashion graduate who lands a job as an assistant to a difficult editor (Streep) at a high fashion magazine.

While the acting of the main characters is undeniably brilliant, Emily Blunt, who plays Emily Charlton in the cult 2006 film (one of the first projects of her career) delivered a memorable performance. “I remember after The Devil Wears Prada came out, everyone was saying that Emily Blunt stole every scene she was in, which is exceptional considering she was up against Anne Hathaway and Meryl fucking Streep ” karmagirl314 writing.

3 Alden Ehrenreich in “Hail, Caesar!” (2016)

A Coen Brothers movie, Hair, Caesar! features a well-known cast (including Josh Brolin, George Clooney, Ralph Fiennes, Scarlett Johansson, And Tilda Swinton) and centers on a 1950s Hollywood fixman (Brolin) who helps solve problems for big names and industry stars.

Of all the talented cast stars, Alden Ehrenreich attracted the attention of many. “I remember coming out of Hail Caesar thinking of all those great actors, Ehrenreich really stole the show,” Evertonian3 said. “He’s obviously putting on weight now but I had no idea who he was when I saw the movie.”

2 Hailee Steinfeld in “True Grit” (2010)

Mattie Ross, 14-year-old volunteer farmer (played by Hailee Steinfeld) sets out to capture his father’s killer in this Coen Brothers western. To do this, she calls on a US Marshal (Jeff Bridges). The film is an adaptation of Charles Portis’ 1968 novel of the same name.

After The real courage came out, the actress received acclaim for her breakout role, including an impressive Oscar nomination. “How about a young Hailee Steinfeld in True Grit hanging out with Jeff Bridges, Matt Damon and Josh Brolin,” klockensteib suggested. “It may not matter because she was the main character, but of course everyone went to the movie to see Bridges and Damon.” There is no doubt that Steinfeld is an undeniable talent.

1 Christoph Waltz in “Inglorious Basterds” (2009)

In Quentin TarantinoThe adventure drama, which depicts two assassination attempts on the leaders of Nazi Germany in an alternate history, Christopher Waltz plays antagonistic Colonel Hans Landa, an Austrian SS officer nicknamed “the Jew Hunter”.

Although Inglourious Basterds relies on other notable cast members whose performances add so much to the story, Waltz’s impressive work has stood out the most to global audiences. “Christoph Waltz as Colonel Hans Landa. He was still fairly unknown at the time, but he kind of had a bigger presence than a big movie star like Brad Pitt.” SomehowGonkReturned commented.

