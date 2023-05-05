Illusionist Reza will take the stage on May 12 in Maryville | Entertainment
MARYVILLE, Mo. This month, Maryville will play host to the world’s best-selling illusionist: Reza Borchardt, who goes only by his first name onstage, will perform his show Edge of Illusion at the Ron Houston Center for the Arts of show.
Featured on television shows such as A&Es Duck Dynasty and The CWs Penn & Tell: Fool Us, according to his website, Reza’s grand illusionist output is thrilling and engaging to audiences.
We involve members of the public, Reza said. We realize that not everyone wants to go on stage, so we only choose people who want to. But for those who do, it’s a cool experience. We involve more than ten people throughout the show. We bring them on stage and allow them to be part of the magical experience.
Throughout his show, viewers will see Reza and his assistants floating through the air, the illusion of a woman having a screw penetrate her abdomen, fire, birds, and objects and people appearing and disappearing out of nowhere. and more.
The show is like a rock concert, Reza said. …lighting, sound, video walls, a whole cast and crew…like a concert but with a magic number. I can do a range of things from a magical perspective, like (make) motorcycles and helicopters appear in the blink of an eye.
Reza first became interested in magic and illusions after seeing a magic show at his local elementary school in Brookings, South Dakota. When he turned 7, he asked for a magic kit as a birthday present from his parents and never looked back.
After visiting Branson, Missouri, several times on family vacations and attending magic shows, he had the opportunity to perform his own show when he was about 14 years old.
It was a big launch pad for me because I had the opportunity to do three shows a day, six days a week during the summer, Reza said. It gave me that stage experience and during that time I started to develop a lot of original illusions.
Having the time and ability to hone his skills brought him to where he is now touring the world, appearing on various television networks and returning to perform in Branson whenever his schedule allows.
Rezas’ performance is open to all ages and said he often watches the crowd and sees a wide range of audience members, from adults to students to grandchildren sitting next to their grandparents.
Reza will perform his show Edge of Illusion on May 12 at the Ron Houston Center for Performing Arts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $25 to $45 and can be purchased at www.rezalive.com.
