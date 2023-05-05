Caesars Entertainment to Add $100 Million Tower to Paris Las Vegas





Diving Brief: Caesars Entertainment will renovate and rename Jubilee Tower in Horseshoe Las Vegas to Versailles Tower in adjacent Paris Las Vegas, the company announced Monday.

The $100 million project will include redesigned luxury rooms and hallways, exterior upgrades and a pedestrian bridge linking the Versailles Tower to the resort town of Paris.

The addition of the Versailles Tower will make Paris Las Vegas one of the largest resorts on the Strip, according to Sean McBurney, regional president of Caesars Entertainment. Overview of the dive: The Versailles Tower integration is the latest in a series of significant improvements Caesars has made to Paris Las Vegas over the past year, McBurney said in a statement, following the addition of new concepts. such as Vanderpump Paris, Nobu, The Bedford by Martha Stewart and a renovated bookmaker. THE [Versailles Towers] the interior and exterior will be completely redesigned and transformed into some of the best rooms in Las Vegas, McBurney said. The renovation will introduce 756 redesigned Deluxe Rooms among the largest standard rooms on the Strip, starting at 436 square feet in Paris Las Vegas later this year. The pedestrian bridge connecting the tower to the station should be completed in early 2024. According to Jason Gregorec, senior vice president and general manager of Paris Las Vegas, chic Parisian-inspired decor and modern amenities will replace the current interiors with neutral tones and pops of red. Some rooms will include new 55-square-foot balconies with stunning views of the Strip, New Year’s Eve fireworks and Formula 1, he added. The Versailles tower will be added to the 2,900 existing rooms at Paris Las Vegas. Additionally, the resort features an 85,000 square foot casino, a 46-story replica of the Eiffel Tower, a two-acre swimming pool, a spa and salon, two chapels of wedding and a nightclub.

