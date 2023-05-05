Iowa-Bound Star Trek Actor Babylon 5 Returns For DemiCon





An Iowa-bound Hollywood actress is back in Hawkeye State this weekend to make an appearance at the annual science fiction, fantasy and gaming convention called Starbase DemiCon. Marjean Holden is best known for her television roles in “Babylon 5” and “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine,” as well as her films in the “Mortal Kombat” and “Jurassic Park” sagas. Holden grew up in Minneapolis, and her mother’s family is from the Hampton area of ​​north-central Iowa. “We used to go down to grandma and grandpa’s farm all the time,” Holden says. “The most important thing is that I can go to grandma and grandpa for about a month in the summer, alone, without my siblings. It was so much fun. The first thing you learn to drive is a tractor and a truck, so it’s like yeah, I’m ten years old and I drive a tractor! Although she won’t be able to make it to the Franklin County family farm on this trip, Holden, 58, says she will be taking her 17-year-old daughter with her to Pella for the big tulip festival. “She says, ‘Well, okay, I guess,’ but for me, I’m really excited because I went to the Netherlands and went to the Keukenhof there,” she says, ” and it was absolutely one of the most beautiful gardens I have ever visited in the world.” While she says the mother’s side of the family was all farmers, Holden says the father’s side was mostly artists, especially musicians, and acting came naturally to her, from nine years. She now has over 50 TV shows and movies on her resume and wears many hats in Los Angeles, including actress, stunt performer, martial artist, author and director. “I also teach personal development, so I lead seminars, workshops, and transformational trainings,” Holden says, “and I work part-time at a shooting range, and I do a lot of different things, so it depends just of the day.” Holden, who is six feet tall, says her number one job now is being a mother and will often take her teenage daughter to the ComiCon convention circuit. At DemiCon in Des Moines, Holden will participate in several panel discussions, Q&A sessions and autograph signings. She says people will recognize her for different roles at different types of conventions. “This one in particular, because it’s based on space, most of the questions I get will probably be about ‘Crusade,’ which was the ‘Babylon 5’ spin-off where I played Dr Sara Chambers,” she laughs. “Everyone is like, ‘Oh, you played doctor,’ and it’s like, ‘Yeah, I just played doctor on TV. I’m just smart on TV. Holden says his next project is to direct a film that focuses on a group of veteran cops who are thrown into an undercover ’80s rock band in order to root out a drug ringleader. DemiCon runs through Sunday at the Holiday Inn in Urbandale.

