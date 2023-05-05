Savannah Chrisley talks about mom Julie who writes daily letters mentioning Todd because the two aren’t able to talk in jail





Savannah Chrisley on the mic for the unlocked podcast Although the dust has now largely settled from the recent fracas involving Savannah Chrisley being removed from a Southwest Airlines flight with the company offering another side of the story than her accounts, the reality star discussed the situation in full to kick off the latest episode of her podcast. Things got more emotional and close to the heart from there, as producer Erin Dugan stepped in to lead the conversation on the episodes, which obviously touched on how things are currently going for jailed Todd and Julie Chrisley. . Her daughter’s last visit to see her mother left her with dozens of journal letters, as well as a renewed sense of displeasure at her parents’ inability to communicate with each other. THE Unblocked conversation between Dugan and Chrisley was enough for them to split it into two episodes, with A Complete Chrisley Life Pt. 1 Update tapping into the latter’s process of dividing weekends between the seven-hour drive to see her father and the much shorter trip to visit her mother. When the producer brought up the idea that Julie Chrisley was probably all too aware of the sacrifices her daughter was making during all of this, Savannah Chrisley brought up the giant batch of letters her mother gave her, saying the point of view sympathetic was a frequent topic. Another sticking point? The total lack of communication with her husband. Here’s how the Unblocked the host put it: In fact, she just sent me home with 30 or 40 days worth of letters. . . . It was like his daily diary basically. I did not bring them. Because I finally got them out, read them at some point, to give people updates on how they were doing and what was going through their minds. But it’s kind of one of the constant themes in all of her letters: I can’t believe Savannah has to do this. I can’t believe his life has to be put on hold. That’s it, and then I don’t think there’s a single letter that goes without saying how much she misses my dad. Because they can’t talk. I can only imagine how stressful and heartbreaking it would be to read a parent’s thoughts in prison without daily family communication for the first time in their life. It appears that Julie Chrisley intentionally limited the subject matter in her letters and phone calls, at least when speaking specifically of the prison experience, so as not to cause friction with the authorities reviewing those letters and phone calls. (Savannah Chrisley herself won a response from the Federal Bureau of Prisons after making unsubstantiated negative claims.) Chrisley went on to say how awful she thinks it is that her imprisoned parents don’t have the freedom to share a few words with each other at any time. In his words: It was like three or four months in almost, and being together for almost 30 years now and not going a day without talking to each other, going four months now is a lot. People don’t talk about it, but it’s the hardest part. Our systems are already breaking people up, and now on top of that you’re just forbidding communication between two people who’ve been married for almost 30 years. What do you do with families? As its supporters well know, Savannah Chrisley largely blamed the government released for his parents convictions and guilty verdicts, while remaining maintaining sufficient confidence in the legal system believe that their appeal process will be successful. And she’s certainly not a fan of the prison systems’ approach (or lack thereof) to keeping families intact. That said, Chrisley said that even though it was hard to go through these things and to have read her mother’s letters, she still hasn’t stopped being grateful to the judge who gave them all time. additional front set. they officially reported to prison in January amid retrial efforts. As she said: It’s just a lot. His letters, as I said, were a lot to read. It was hard to see the accounts of her day and just the things she was afraid of or that made her nervous, or just all the thoughts that crossed her mind. And not having my father with her is the most important thing, and so it’s difficult. But as I said, the judge who reviewed our case, I will be forever grateful to her for the two months she gave us, because she could have sent them right away, but she allowed them to come forward themselves. Barring calls and news of this nature, it will be status quo for the Chrisley family for almost seven years, while Julie Chrisley will remain in prison. Savannah previously teased that there might be a new family-centric TV show in the works this would aim to further skew the reality side of things, as opposed to how the United States Chrisley knows best became more and more silly and comical. New episodes of Unblocked drop Tuesdays wherever you listen to podcasts.

