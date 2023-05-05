THIS Bollywood actress signs Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Bombay: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is about to begin and fans cannot contain their excitement. The show, which has been entertaining audiences for more than a decade, is known for its thrilling stunts, adrenaline-pumping challenges, and stardom. With each new season, the series manages to raise the bar, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible and leaving audiences wanting more.

As the buzz surrounding the show builds, fans are eagerly awaiting updates on who will be competing on this season’s edition. So far, more than 10 names from the entertainment industry have been confirmed to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The latest name to join the list is from Bollywood. Yes, you read that right!

Marguerite Shah in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

According to our exclusive sources close to the show, actress Daisy Shah gave a nod to the creators of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Daisy, known for her roles in Hindi movies Jai Ho and Hate Story, has already started to get ready for the show. and is eager to take on tricky stunts and tasks. An official announcement from the creators and Daisy Shah is still awaited.

List of KKK 13 competitors

Apart from Daisy Shah, the other contestants confirmed to be on the show hosted by Rohit Shetty are –

Shiv Thackeray Aishwarya Sharma Rohit Bose Roy Nyrraa Banners Archana Gautam Anjoum Fakih Arjit Taneja Anjali Anand Sheezan Khan Ruhi Chaturvedi Soundous Moufakir

Are you excited to see Daisy Shah in KKK 13? Comments below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more exciting scoops and updates on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.