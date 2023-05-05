Los Angeles City Council approves DTLA and Hollywood zoning updates





After years of adjustments and deliberation, the LA City Council has approved two comprehensive zoning plans that together represent 135,000 new homes over the next 20 years. The board unanimously approved community plan updates for Downtown LA and Hollywood at a meeting on Wednesday. As the area faces an entrenched housing affordability crisis and growing political pressure to address it, the approvals signal the city’s desire to continue multifamily development and increase density in two of the most heavily populated areas. largest and most populated in the city. This plan represents the most ambitious community plan in our city’s history, Councilmember Kevin de LInwhich represents Downtown, said after the vote. The DTLA plan represents the bulk of the allocated development. It authorizes up to 100,000 new units, which the city plans say could add 175,000 residents, and expands the portion of the downtown area where housing is authorized from 33% to 60%. The master plan also emphasizes affordability issues, including a requirement that all new multi-family projects include affordable units and an 80% affordability requirement for projects in Skid Row. Under various City of Los Angeles zoning incentives, such as the popular Transit Oriented Communities program, many new multi-family projects throughout the city already include affordable units. But the council’s approval also came after last-minute DTLA 2040 changes that critics say weaken housing plans. In the days leading up to the vote, the Garment Worker Center, a union-allied group that defends the rights of tens of thousands of typically low-wage immigrant garment workers, successfully campaigned for new restrictions on residential development. in the fashion districtincluding manufacturing space requirements, with the aim of protecting garment jobs. Business groups, however, argued that the last-minute changes would effectively cut 12,000 of the planned 100,000 units, as the requirements are too onerous for developers. These restrictions are impractical due to real estate market, design and logistical considerations, Nella McOsker, president of the Central City Association, wrote in a letter ahead of the vote. These requirements do not protect the jobs of garment workers, but they do hinder housing construction. The Hollywood plan, which had not been successfully updated in more than 30 years, accounts for 35,000 new homes and generally represents a continued push for density in a part of Los Angeles that is already undergoing rapid change. The plan provides big incentives for multi-family projects in more urban areas, such as Sunset and Hollywood Boulevards, where many new projects have already appeared, if developers include affordable units. At the same time, he’s also rezoning more than 300 acres in the Hollywood Hills, home to some of the city’s most expensive real estate, from residential use to undevelopable open space. Learn more

