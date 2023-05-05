Harka: how we made our drama of Tunisian smuggling

Writer-director Lotfy Nathans, Harka’s fictional feature debut, focuses on Ali (Adam Bessa), an uptight Tunisian who sells gasoline illegally on the street. Ali lives on a construction site and struggles to save the money needed to move to Europe, encountering more difficulties when his father dies, forcing him to take care of his younger sisters.

Bessa’s truthful performances, combined with earthy shots and dark urgency, give Nathan’s film a freshness that sets it alongside other recent North African gems on the festival circuit, including The Damned Dont Cry, Cairo Conspiracy and The Blue Caftan (all 2022).

Case, which premiered in the Un Certain Regard section at Cannes last year, was shot in 24 days, having been written in spurts between 2010 and 2021. Nathan undertook between 10 and 12 research trips in Tunisia from 2014, initially prompted by the self-immolation of Mohamed Bouazizi in 2010, the event many consider to have launched the Arab Spring.

We sat down with Nathan on a cold March morning in London to discuss Harka’s directing, the influence of westerns and how his leading man helped coach the rest of the cast.

How did the Mohamed Bouazizi affair inform Harka?

Initially, I was going to make a film that would have been a documentary-style recreation of his final months. I was really interested in the character element of this novella and the fact that there was one person who was seen as the catalyst for this big thing. It felt a lot like a movie, that there could be a character study that had this bigger scope. When I started watching it, it was maybe 2014, I thought, I’m going to go out there and try to do this intimate story with documentary discipline. It was the start of the whole journey to try to figure it out and then interpret it for a movie.

How did your research take shape?

We found what would become very good collaborators in Tunisia, this local production company called Cintlfilms. I would go with them on a trip to Sidi Bouzid and talk to people who claimed or knew Bouazizi. It was funny because everyone said they knew him. We went to this little town to do detectives; everyone had a story about him, but it was very difficult to get something that had a sense of internal conflict. It wasn’t until I stopped trying to tell the story about him and based it more on the people I saw there at a certain point, I wasn’t trying to make research on him; I was just meeting people who I thought were in a similar situation to him before I died.

When were you finally able to shoot?

It was in 2021. When it happened, it went really fast and it ended up being really good that I had all this time to watch the movie from outside. Just before filming, I decided to make the character a gasoline seller instead of a fruit seller. It took a lot of convincing with all of our partners. They thought it was a really unpleasant occupation for them.

Why did you decide to make this change?

With the time it took to make the movie and get it off the ground, I wanted it to still speak to me. I think what it was before has become maybe a little too quaint. I liked the contraband genre element, and it was also more modern that it sells contraband gasoline, which can be undersold through Libya. It was very specific to the place. Also, just aesthetically, these structures that they sell gas from, trucks from, and going to the desert, it felt like we should use that.

The film has a very distinct sense of place. Has it always been a question of installing it in Tunisia?

I think history speaks a lot about Tunisian identity. Because I’m not from there, I think it was even more important to be very specific about where we’re shooting the film. Because otherwise it just becomes this diluted stuff.

We were working with partners in the WE who feared filming in Tunisia. At one point there was a suicide bombing in the capital and it scared everyone to film in the country, which was a real shame because it’s a safe place, actually. There was a time when we talked about filming in Morocco, but I felt that there were no benchmarks to tell a precise story. So it was a fight, but we had to film it in Tunisia, in this specific city. This has always been very important to me.

Your parents are Orthodox Egyptians who moved to UNITED KINGDOM. Then you moved to America when you were 10 years old. Did your own background influence the making of the film or the way things turned out?

I would say that my vague interest in telling a story of the region is due to the fact that my family is Egyptian. I don’t speak Arabic, although I may look like I’m from there, but that’s about it.

Presumably, you had fixers in the field or you had an Arabic-speaking team with you to solve all the problems?

Absolutely. It was really the only reason we could make the movie. I had a seatbelt around me, an amazing script supervisor who I watched every take with. She would tell me if we were straying from the lines and if the inflection didn’t sound right. And the local team has been so generous in feeding the script.

Was Adam the only professional actor on the set?

There were others who were aspiring actors. There’s a very seasoned actor who made a brief appearance as a crazed homeless man outside the Governors building. He is a very important actor in Tunisia. But Adam was essentially the only day-to-day professional actor. And it was a great relationship. He would push all non-professionals for the performance, blocking and elicit a reaction from him.

Did you have any problems with the local government or were you allowed to do whatever you wanted?

There is a semblance of freedom of expression there. I was quite surprised that we were able to get the green light for the script, but we did.

Did you have any difficulties with the local police?

No. Ironically, a protest was planned just as we were about to film a staged protest, which appears briefly in the film. I went to film the real thing, which was really risky because you don’t want to alienate yourself from the authorities who allow you to shoot the film. We could have been closed for the rest of the production.

It must have been pretty scary.

I wouldn’t say it was scary. While this was happening, I thought I wouldn’t want to sensationalize after the fact, because we were filming during a military coup. That was technically what was happening at the time. I remember feeling, when we were trying to get the film off the ground, how unfortunate it was that the western view of a place like Tunisia was really strained, the tourism industry was decimated for all of these reasons. I try not to embellish that stuff we had to navigate there. I mean, I don’t feel safer in the WE.

How did westerns influence the film?

[In] my tourist interpretation of Tunisia, I just saw the western. This genre emerged from the place, from an aesthetic point of view. The western is also similar to the epic and the David Lean films, which to me is really exciting. But I was also interested in American character studies from the 1970s, such as Taxi Driver (1976). I felt that pattern in the structure of the story at least.

When I was learning to write a screenplay, I had to squint at certain movies and see how they did it. The first half of Taxi Driver is that he tries to be normal, get a job, get a girlfriend before he goes off the rails. Likewise, there’s this vendetta against the greatest enemy that begins to filter through and then ends with this personal crusade. We took small pieces of these things.

Is it true that you make a biblical horror film?

Yes. My new film is an adaptation of an apocryphal gospel. It is one of the non-canonical books that were written around the time the New Testament was written; like a fan fiction of the Bible. There’s this very dark story of Jesus’ adolescence that I adapted into a biblical horror film. Were aiming to shoot late this year, early next year.