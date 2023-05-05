Peninsula Art Scene | Culture & Leisure

OPEN STUDIOS PRESENTS THREE ARTIST IMPRESSIONS OF NATURAL WORLD PAINTINGS BY ALICE WEIL, PATRICIA JONES AND STEVE CURL. As part of Silicon Valley Open Studios, local artists Alice Weil, Patricia Jones and Steve Curl will showcase their work at 75 Arbor Road in Menlo Park on Mother’s Day weekend, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 13 and 14.
San Francisco Bay Area native Alice Weil finds peace painting in the shade of majestic oak trees that adorn the golden hills of the Stanford property and outlying areas. His paintings reflect the power and strength of the Bay Area landscape, omitting the hand of man in his paintings. Inspired by misty hills and passionate about the feel of painting on canvas, Weil wants the viewer to be taken to a calm and relaxed space. Her work encourages the eye and the mind to relax and gaze.
Patricia Jones is an award-winning oil impressionist painter. She summarizes, simplifies and personalizes her perceptions to create a world slightly different from what we are used to seeing. With the use of thick paint and loose brushstrokes, she depicts the energy, mood and vibrancy of everyday subjects in the natural world. Jones has studied extensively in the United States and abroad and exhibits regularly throughout the Bay Area.
Steve Curl is a well-known local cartoonist, award-winning artist and resident teacher in Palo Alto. He works primarily in watercolor and teaches the same to many Pacific Art League students in Palo Alto. He also teaches annually in Yosemite National Park. Curl primarily finds inspiration while hiking in nature and national parks as well as the Santa Cruz Mountains. His watercolors seek to capture those majestic moments when a bend in the path reveals a brilliant landscape of dance of light and shadow.
THE PORTOLA ART GALLERY PRESENTS “FROM THE TUNDRA TO THE SAVANNA” BY LARRY CALOF. The Portola Art Gallery presents “From the tundra to the savannah”, a collection of images from photographer Larry Calof’s trip to Hudson Bay, near Churchill, Canada, to photograph polar bears; and his travels to Africa to photograph the wildlife of the savannah. After a successful 30-year career in corporate and securities law, Calof rediscovered his passion for photography. Calof said, “I love using natural light and high quality digital equipment to capture images of wildlife and landscapes in distinct ways that illuminate their unique features. I try to find an emotional connection with my animal subjects. In my landscape photography, I look for light and angles to add magical or mystical perspectives to my images. Calof has exhibited and received awards at various local juried art shows, including Los Altos Rotary’s Art in the Park, Filoli, Pacific Art League, and the California Land Trust Gallery. His works are on display until May 31 at the Allied Arts Guild’s Portola Art Gallery, 75 Arbor Road, Menlo Park. http://www.portolaartgallery.com/ A reception for the artist is scheduled from 1 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 13. For more information, contact Larry Calof at [email protected]
Susan Cohn is a member of the American Theater Critics Association and the San Francisco Bay Area Theater Critics Circle. She can be reached at [email protected]
