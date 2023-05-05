Book on the Golden Age of Bollywood Music





Ajay Mankotia bursts into Hindi songs from the 50s and 60s several times during the interview with Showtime, about his latest book Bollywood Odyssey. Its second nature to him. All the songs were based on the melody. They will never leave our collective memories. The musical directors and singers (at the time) were absolutely talented. The 1950s-60s will go down in history as the golden age of Bollywood music, the former taxman and music enthusiast from Delhi explains why his book focuses on Hindi film music from that era and the early 70s. Some songs have transcended pop culture, says the 65-year-old and chooses a Sahir Ludhianvi masterpiece. Chalo ek baar phir se ajnabi ban jaye hum dono from the film Gumrah (1963) has been cited in court orders, ranging from divorce cases to a Bofors scam case. Judges have cited it in cases that have no foreseeable solution and with the hope of concluding them without bitterness, he explains. In 51 chapters, the book covers a lot of bases. Anecdotes such as Mohammed Rafi gave 21 takes for Shola Aur Shabnam’s ‘Jaane kya dhoondti rehti hain (1961), composed by Khayyam, are numerous. Songs that didn’t make the cut were also featured.

A former taxman, Ajay Mankotia

comes from a family of musicians. Ke Chand Sa Koi Chehra’, a qawwali, was fired from Sholay because the 1975 revenge drama was already too long. It was supposed to be the lyricist Anand Bakshis his debut as a singer, he shares. Chain se humko was removed from Pran Jaye Per Vachan Na Jaye (1974), after a falling out between composer OP Nayyar and singer Asha Bhosle. But it continued to be available on audio cassette and won the award for best song, he reports. Then there was censorship. The censorship board thought fifi used in Jata kahan hai deewane in CID (1956) was a dirty word and ordered it removed, he said. Six decades later, legendary poet Majrooh Sultanpuri’s song was finally remixed and used in the period film Bombay Velvet in its entirety. Ajay also talks about glaring mistakes that slipped through the cracks. Two stanzas of Main pyar ka rahi hoon by Ek Musafir Ek Hasina (1962) were exchanged. Who made the mistake? It remains a mystery because when I reported it to OP Nayyar he remained evasive. Pehle mile le sapnon mein by Zindagi (1964) is another example. The hero goes from describing his love as Saanwali haseena (dark beauty) in the first antara to Gora badan (light-skinned) in the third! he reveals. He also weighs in on tandem songs, a song sung by two artists at different times in a movie. Why has a version become more popular? he wonders, citing the example of Mukesh’s Saranga teri yaad mein which has spread contrary to Rafis’ interpretation. Another recurring feature were the proxy songs. In Zanjeer (1973), two street musicians sing Deewane hain deewanon ko na ghar chahiye to give voice to the romance that is brewing between the characters of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bhaduris. Amitabh was playing an angry young man and it would have been out of place for him to sing, Ajay says, explaining the reason. Ajay was also intrigued by the use of consecutive songs in Bobby (1973). When Raja, a rich boy, woos Bobby Braganza, a poor Catholic girl, with a catchy song with a western flourish Na mangoo sona chandi, she teases his advances with a desi song Jhoot bole kauva kaate soon after, Ajay says. Although Bollywood Odyssey is a scholarly work, the book is written in a fun and engaging style, he signs.

