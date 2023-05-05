



Listen to Ted Cruz filmed plotting the second stage of the January 6 coup 12:39 Donald Trump’s testimony was played in court in the civil rape trial. He denies all the allegations. Trump faces a verdict in this lawsuit, while facing other legal headaches. Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigations are reportedly intensifying as Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg presses Trump over evidence in the New York secret money case. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on all of this.May 5, 2023 Read More Now Playing Trump under oath! Facing Access Hollywood gang in civil rape lawsuit 03:47

