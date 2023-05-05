King Charles and Queen Camilla record railway announcements | Entertainment
King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort, have recorded special messages to be broadcast at stations across the UK over Coronation Weekend.
The new monarch and his bride will be crowned in a ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday (06.05.23) and they celebrated by recording announcements which will be played at train stations across Britain and at stations across London Underground from Friday (05.05.23) until Monday (08.05.23).
In the ad, Charles says, “My wife and I wish you and your families a wonderful coronation weekend,” and Camilla then adds, “Wherever you go, we hope you have a trip safe and enjoyable.”
The post then ends with Charles reciting the most well-known line in Tube station announcements, adding: “And remember, please watch out for the gap.”
The announcements were recorded at King’s Highgrove Estate earlier this year.
Network Rail chief executive Andrew Haines said: “Our colleagues at the station are doing everything they can to welcome people to London for the coronation and it is fantastic that they are also being welcomed by King Charles III and the Queen Camilla.”
Andy Lord, London Transport Commissioner, added: “With the Coronation less than a day away, we look forward to welcoming Londoners and visitors from around the world.
“We are honored to support the celebrations with a special announcement from Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla across our network.”
It comes after the Prince and Princess of Wales traveled by Tube to a London pub on Thursday (04.05.23).
Prince William and his wife Catherine boarded the London Underground on the Acton Main Line in west London to take the train on the new Elizabeth Line, named after the late Queen Elizabeth.
During the outing, the royal couple chatted with Transport for London (TfL) staff about their plans for the coronation of King Charles this weekend, before making three stops to Tottenham Court Road, where they are got off to get to the Dog + Duck in Soho.
According to the British HELLO! magazine, Catherine was asked about the coronation and said, “Yeah, it’s going to be a busy time. We’re getting there. I always feel like we’re trying to get ducks in a row.” William enjoyed a pint in the pub and admitted he enjoyed chatting to people in bars. He told a group of local businessmen, “You always have the best conversations in pubs, you never know who you’re going to meet.”
The 40-year-old prince joked that he should watch how much he’s been drinking and “get back into work mode”. He echoed his comments as he left the pub, telling the waiting crowds that he had just “drank some cider” but would put his responsibilities first. According to People magazine, he said, “I’ll drink after the coronation but not now.” The couple’s eldest son Prince George, nine, will be one of Charles’s pages of honor at Westminster Abbey and the Princess said the youngster was “excited” about the ceremony and took part in rehearsals.
