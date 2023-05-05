Deceased Star Wars actors



Beloved actress Carrie Fisher died aged 60 in December 2016. She is survived by her daughter, Billie Lourd, who accepted her mother’s posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on star wars Day, May 4, 2023. Fisher’s own mother, actress Debbie Reynolds, died just a day after her daughter in 2016. “She was loved by the world and will be deeply missed,” Lourd said in a statement confirming Fisher’s death. “Our whole family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.” Fisher was best known for her portrayal of Princess Leia in the star wars franchise, a role she stepped into at just 19 years old. She played the rebel leader in all three original films, and she later reprized the role in the 2015 film Star Wars: The Force Awakens. She appears in the 2017 installment titled The Last Jedi, which was filmed before his death. The 2019 release Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker features Fisher in archival footage.







Peter Mayhew, who died in 2019 at 74, was best known for playing Chewbacca in the original star wars trilogy as well as Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. Mayhew’s family says he also worked as a “consultant” on the 2017 sequel, Episode VIII: The Last Jedi. After the death of the actor, his colleague star wars Former student Harrison Ford told PEOPLE that Mayhew “was a kind and gentleman, with great dignity and noble character.” “Those aspects of his own personality, and his wit and grace, he brought to Chewbacca,” Ford continued of his late co-star. “We had been partners in film and friends in life for over 30 years, and I loved him. He invested his soul in the character and brought great pleasure to Star Wars audiences.”









Jeremy Bulloch, the actor behind star warsArmored bounty hunter Boba Fett died in December 2020 from health complications. He was 75 years old. Bulloch first appeared as Boba Fett in 1980, in the second installment of the original trilogy Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. He then reprized the role three years later in Return of the Jedi. Bulloch then appeared in the franchise as a new character, Captain Colton, in 2005. Revenge of the Sith.







Although he died in August 2000 aged 86, Alec Guinness (pictured here with director George Lucas) lives in star wars history. He played the role of wise Jedi Master Obi Wan Kenobi in the original trilogy. The role earned him an Oscar nomination in 1977.









David Prowse, the English actor in the original Darth Vader costume, died aged 85 in November 2020. While Prowse did not speak in the role (James Earl Jones provided the voice of Darth Vader), the former bodybuilder gave the star wars wicked its unmistakably menacing figure. Mark Hamill, who played Prowse’s estranged on-screen son, Luke Skywalker, tweeted in tribute to the deceased actor. “So sad to hear that David Prowse has passed away. He was a kind man and so much more than Darth Vader,” Hamill wrote on social media after news broke of Prowse’s death. “Actor-Husband-Father-Member of the Order of the British Empire-3 times British weightlifting champion and safety icon, the Green Cross Code Man. He loved his fans as much as they loved him. #RIP”







Kenny Baker, who originated the role of R2-D2, died aged 81 in 2016. He last appeared as the robot’s sidekick in 2005. Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. Although Baker claimed on his (now defunct) website that he initially turned down the role telling George Lucas, “I don’t want to be stuck in a robot”, he later shared his enthusiasm for the role. In 1997, the actor told PEOPLE that if “R2-D2 was in the movie, I’ll be in the movie.”









Before his death at age 56 in March 2023, Paul Grant worked as an actor and stuntman. He was known for his portrayal of an Ewok in the 1983 film Return of the Jediamong other appearances in fantasy films. At 4ft 4in, Grant was living with spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita, a genetic condition that can lead to “short stature and orthopedic conditions in the joints”, according to John Hopkins.







Gary Friedkin can be seen as Ewok in the 1983 George Lucas film Return of the Jedi. He died aged 70 after contracting COVID-19. The actor spent more than three weeks in intensive care before his death in December 2022. “Although Gary may have been short in stature, he was a giant among his family and friends,” Friedkin’s relatives wrote in his obituary. “His legacy will live on as stories are told and retold for years to come by all who loved him.”









Christopher Lee played Count Dooku in the franchise’s first prequels Star Wars: Episode II attack of the clones And Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith. He died aged 93 in June 2015. Several stars have flocked to social media in response to his death, many of whom remembered him fondly for his role in the Lord of the Rings. Actor Josh Gad tweeted his regards: “Bye #ChristopherLee. Thank you for leaving behind a legacy that will be revisited for generations to come.”







Jason Wingreen lent his voice to the role of bounty hunter Boba Fett in The Empire Strikes Back. He died aged 95 on Christmas Day 2015.









Felix Silla, who died in April 2021 at age 84, appeared in Ewok in Return of the Jedi. His appearance in the 1983 installment is one of the many roles he is remembered for. Slla’s Buck Rogers in the 25th century costar Gil Gerard tweeted tender thoughts about the late actor after learning he was dead. “Félix died just a few hours ago and the only good I can take away from his disappearance is that he no longer suffered,” wrote Gérard. “I’m going to miss him terribly, especially the great time we had at our panels. Just him telling me to go ‘F’ myself.”







In Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope, the late Scottish actor played General Jan Dodonna. Although the character of Alex McCrindle is not part of the main set, he has a very important role in star wars HISTORY: General Dodonna is the first person to utter the iconic words “May the force be with you”. McCrindle died aged 78 in April 1990.









Lando Calrissian’s right-hand man, Lobot, was played by the late John Hollis in The Empire Strikes Back. Hollis was 77 when he died in 2005.







Peter Cushing was nominated for a Saturn Award for his role as Grand Moff Tarkin in the original star wars movie. The actor died in 1994 at the age of 81, but his likeness returned to the big screens in 2016 with A thug: A Star Wars Story. The LucasFilm Production Team visual effects used to revive the evil officer of the Galactic Empire and continue his story.









Shelagh Fraser (pictured left), the actress who played Luke Skywalker’s Aunt Beru in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope died in August 2000 at the age of 79.



