Bollywood star lights up Lester’s center stage





As the personalities evolve, they do not become more effervescent than Karima Essa. Three-time Canadian National Dance Champion Essa brought her Bollywood brand to the Lester Center on April 25. Attendees of the North Coast Indo-Canadian Arts Club Dance Recital were able to experience Essa’s charismatic and energetic style as she led local dancers and even audience members in an impromptu dance workshop. This all fits with her body-positive message that anyone can dance and be comfortable in their own skin. Arts Club Manager Baljinder Basi said it was exciting to have Essa here. “It was the best experience for all of us,” she said. “We had so much fun. She’s so good with the kids. Essa’s own journey to self-acceptance led her to believe she had to be a certain shape and size to be a two-time finalist on Omni TV’s Bollywood Star reality series. In addition to performing at Lester Center on Tuesday, Essa performed her Body Positive Bollywood – School and Theater Show at Charles Hays High School on April 27. Essa said that while she was a bit anxious at first, as she never knows how her energy will be accepted in a new place, she was very pleased with her welcome to Prince Rupert. This whole week, not only have we been accepted, but I’ve realized what I’m doing in the short time I have in Prince Rupert really could have been longer,” she said. “There were sessions where as soon as the kids were having a blast, it was over.” She said if she could leave just one message behind it would be: “When you’re on stage you’re the most vulnerable you can be and in that moment of vulnerability that’s the greatest growth. , so every time you step out of your comfort zone, try something new, or just have fun, the light inside of you has a chance to shine and grow into the star you are.

Baljinder Basi, leader of the North Coast Indo-Canadian Arts Club, left, and Karima Essa pose on stage at the Lester Center on April 25. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media) Karima Essa performs her solo dance during the Bollywood Experience at Lester Center on April 25. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media) A North Coast Indo-Canadian Arts Club dance recital on April 25 at the Lester Center featured dancers aged three to three-time national champions and Bollywood stars. (Melissa Ash/Black Press Media) A North Coast Indo-Canadian Arts Club dance recital on April 25 at the Lester Center featured dancers aged three to three-time national champions and Bollywood stars. (Melissa Ash/Black Press Media) A North Coast Indo-Canadian Arts Club dance recital on April 25 at the Lester Center featured dancers aged three to three-time national champions and Bollywood stars. (Melissa Ash/Black Press Media) A North Coast Indo-Canadian Arts Club dance recital on April 25 at the Lester Center featured dancers aged three to three-time national champions and Bollywood stars. (Melissa Ash/Black Press Media) A North Coast Indo-Canadian Arts Club dance recital on April 25 at the Lester Center featured dancers aged three to three-time national champions and Bollywood stars. (Melissa Ash/Black Press Media) Community members practice their dance moves during the Bollywood Experience workshop at Charles Hays Secondary School on April 27. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media) Karima Essa poses with participants of the Bollywood Experience workshop at Charles Hays Secondary School on April 27. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media) Karima Essa poses during the Bollywood Experience workshop at Charles Hays High School on April 27. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media) Karima Essa poses after the Bollywood Experience workshop at Charles Hays High School on April 27. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenorthernview.com/entertainment/bollywood-star-lights-up-lester-centre-stage/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos