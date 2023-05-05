Entertainment
Meet the team supported by Bollywood cricket fans
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has been a team in the Indian Premier League since the inaugural 2008 edition of the Indias T20 phenomenon. From controversies over “fake” blogs, player turnover, captain sackings and two titles for good measure, their IPL journey has been intriguing.
The franchise, which plays in the 68,000-capacity Gardens of Eden, fared well short of celebrity-befitting status at the start of their draft and finished a best of sixth in all three first editions of the IPL.
Indian great Sourav Ganguly was KKR’s first captain, before being stripped, reinstated and then sacked as captain for the first four years before Gautam Gambhir’s auction and KKR won their first IPL in 2012 under his direction. A second title came in 2014.
For the past two seasons, KKR has been on a showdown and bidding mission in the IPL auction. They retained four players in 2022 and released up to 15 players from their squad after finishing seventh. Yet, with Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan as co-owner, the brand value and growth of the team continues to soar.
Featured Players
Andre Russell West Indies
Since 2014, KKR has relied on the power hitter and death bowling of Andre Russell as their marquee signing. Russell, one of two West Indians alongside Sunil Narine, landed his 100th match for KKR in the 2023 edition and plundered over 2,000 runs.
Jason Roy England
Following team injuries, KKR signed the England fly-half and short form specialist for $341,000 from his base price of around $183,000. Having participated in the last two editions, Roy last played in the 2021 season for Sunrisers Hyderabad and started his KKR career with two half-centuries in his first three games, his runs at the top of the order being crucial to any franchise success.
Behind the KKR brand
The franchise, representing Kolkata and West Bengal, is owned by Red Chillies Entertainment and Mehta Group. The first was created in 2002 by Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan. The company’s CEO, Venky Mysore, also has the same role with KKR. Jay Mehta, owner of Mehta Group, is married to Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla.
Red Chillies Entertainment owns a 55% stake in the franchise, with Mehta Group owning the remaining 45%. Mehta Group is a Maharashtra-based conglomerate headquartered in Gujarat that has investments in the insurance, finance, engineering and packaging industries, to name a few. some.
KKR also owns the Trinbago Knight Riders franchise in the Caribbean Premier League and the Cape Town Knight Riders team in South Africa’s T20 league, as well as Major League Cricket in the United States.
The Money Spinners
KKR has been continuously cited as one of the richest IPL franchises in recent years. Indeed, he was the second richest in 2008-14 and 2018-19, along with Nokia (ENOUGH) as the main sponsor of the Kolkata franchise until he decides not to renew in 2021.
KKR had the smallest bid purse of the IPL teams at the 2023 auction ($850,000), with their biggest buy in the form of Shakib Al Hasan ($182,000).
According to Forbes, however, the franchise is still valued at $1.1 billion, with a net worth of nearly $85 million and earnings exceeding $41 million, as they signed the fantasy sports app. MyFab11 as a main partner in 2023 and that BKT is also expanding for the 2023 edition.
As the pandemic hit, KKR reportedly considered investing in English crickets The Hundred if the fledgling tournament opened up to private investment. This could yet come to fruition given the current future of the competitions and the lack of appeal outside of England.
For now, KKR continues to pursue its own global brand appeal. He would invest in a 10,000 seat cricket stadium near Los Angeles before the launch of Major League Cricket in 2023 in the United States. The investment should be around 30 million dollars.
did you know
-
The name KKR is derived from the popular 1980s American television series titled Knight Rider.
-
Brendon McCullum clubbed 158* from 53 balls (with 13 sixes) against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the inaugural match of the first IPL in 2008. McCullum later resigned as head coach after taking over as head coach of the England test team.
-
The KKR’s 2009 season, where they once won in the first 12 games, was enhanced by a blog called Fake IPL Player. Later revealed to have been written by a Bangalore-based marketing expert, the popular blog appeared to have deep knowledge of the team’s affairs while management reportedly banned players’ laptops.
What they say…
We are perhaps the only truly global brand in cricket and our strategy has always been to seek out opportunities to invest in cricket globally. Venky Mysore, General Manager of Kolkata Knight Riders
When the tournament moved to India, all the young players started playing so well. They all started playing better one after the other. Such is life. I’m really inspired by our KKR matches, and sometimes depressed too, but mostly inspired. KKR Shah Rukh Khan co-owner
