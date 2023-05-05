NFL Star Jamaal Williams Hosts Naruto Charity Auction With Voice Actor Maile Flanagan – Interest

Funko Pops, action figures, manga boxes, headbands, custom sneakers on May 9 auction

Photo provided by Whatnot

NFL star Jamaal Williams, noted naruto fan, will hold a charity auction for naruto merchandise alongside Naruto Uzumaki double voice actor on Mailé Flanagan . The auction will take place on May 9 at 8 p.m. EST on the live shopping platform Whatnot.

Auction items will include signed Funko Pops, action figures, manga sets, headbands, and custom sneakers. Sal Kickstradomis Amezcua, one of the world’s most influential sneaker customizers for athletes and celebrities, designed two unique pairs of Air Force 1s for Williams. Williams ordered two unique pairs of Nike Air Force 1 sneakers; one features Naruto Uzumaki and the other features Sasuke Uchiha. One pair will be auctioned off during the livestream.

All proceeds will go to the Jamaal Williams Foundation, a new non-profit organization founded by Williams to provide financial and community support to aid in youth development and help meet the needs of those facing food insecurity. The live auction on Whatnot marks the first fundraising event for the foundation.

“The stories and principles of naruto have been hugely influential to me, both on and off the pitch. naruto faced a lot of adversity and was able to rise above that and become this powerful force of positivity and kindness,” commented Jamaal Williams. naruto the impact on my own life, I have so much love for the naruto and anime communities. These are my people. I am delighted to join forces with Whatnot and Maile to celebrate and rally fans around the franchise all for a good cause close to my heart.”

Williams is an anime enthusiast. His Twitter header profile features an image of Gaara from naruto and he recently tweeted about his ascent of the mountain of A play episodes. In a viral clip from January, he introduced himself as the “Hidden Den Village Chief Swagg Kazekage” before a Detroit Lions game. Last August, he asked his fans to bring him “some anime stuff.”

Source: press release