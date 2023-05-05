Entertainment
NFL Star Jamaal Williams Hosts Naruto Charity Auction With Voice Actor Maile Flanagan – Interest
Funko Pops, action figures, manga boxes, headbands, custom sneakers on May 9 auction
NFL star Jamaal Williams, noted naruto fan, will hold a charity auction for naruto merchandise alongside Naruto Uzumaki double voice actor on Mailé Flanagan. The auction will take place on May 9 at 8 p.m. EST on the live shopping platform Whatnot.
Auction items will include signed Funko Pops, action figures, manga sets, headbands, and custom sneakers. Sal Kickstradomis Amezcua, one of the world’s most influential sneaker customizers for athletes and celebrities, designed two unique pairs of Air Force 1s for Williams. Williams ordered two unique pairs of Nike Air Force 1 sneakers; one features Naruto Uzumaki and the other features Sasuke Uchiha. One pair will be auctioned off during the livestream.
All proceeds will go to the Jamaal Williams Foundation, a new non-profit organization founded by Williams to provide financial and community support to aid in youth development and help meet the needs of those facing food insecurity. The live auction on Whatnot marks the first fundraising event for the foundation.
“The stories and principles of naruto have been hugely influential to me, both on and off the pitch. naruto faced a lot of adversity and was able to rise above that and become this powerful force of positivity and kindness,” commented Jamaal Williams. narutothe impact on my own life, I have so much love for the naruto and anime communities. These are my people. I am delighted to join forces with Whatnot and Maile to celebrate and rally fans around the franchiseall for a good cause close to my heart.”
Williams is an anime enthusiast. His Twitter header profile features an image of Gaara from narutoand he recently tweeted about his ascent of the mountain of A play episodes. In a viral clip from January, he introduced himself as the “Hidden Den Village Chief Swagg Kazekage” before a Detroit Lions game. Last August, he asked his fans to bring him “some anime stuff.”
Source: press release
|
Sources
2/ https://www.animenewsnetwork.com/interest/2023-05-05/nfl-star-jamaal-williams-hosts-naruto-charity-auction-with-voice-actor-maile-flanagan/.197801
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Jobs report: US added 253,000 jobs in April
- NFL Star Jamaal Williams Hosts Naruto Charity Auction With Voice Actor Maile Flanagan – Interest
- Focused youth supported team organize integration event for young refugees and Local Youth Warwickshire County Council
- The best designer belts for men to tie every type of look together
- Coty is considering a dual listing on the Paris Stock Exchange
- Long-term growth story supports long-term technical papers
- Warenski leaves the CDC. WHO ends global COVID-19 emergency
- Centerra South; Donald Trump – Loveland Reporter-Herald
- Visit Lampung Natar Market, President Reviews Food Prices
- Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle behind as he arrives in England for his coronation.
- Meet the team supported by Bollywood cricket fans
- Google unveils Pixel Fold, the first foldable phone to open widescreen tablets