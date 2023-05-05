Hollywood writers’ strike has a ChatGPT, AI subtext

Imagine, he said, if you could use AI to rewrite the ending of this not-so-popular finale. Maybe even put yourself in the show.

This is what entertainment will look like, Brockman said.

Not six months sinceChatGPT output,generative artificial intelligence is already causing widespread unease in Hollywood. Concern over chatbots writing or rewriting scripts is one of the main reasons TV and film screenwriterstook to the picket lines earlier this week.

Although the Writers Guild of America isstrike for better payin an industry where streaming has upended many of the old rules, AI is looming as a growing anxiety.

AI is terrifying, said Danny Strong, creator of Dopesick and Empire. Now I’ve seen some ChatGPT write and so far I’m not terrified because Chat is a terrible writer. But who knows? That could change.

According to the writers, AI chatbots could potentially be used to spit out a first draft with a few simple instructions (a heist movie set in Beijing). Writers would then be hired, at a lower rate of pay, to energize it.

Scripts could also be slyly generated in the style of well-known writers. How about a comedy in the voice of Nora Ephron? Or a gangster movie that looks like Mario Puzo? You won’t get anything close to Casablanca, but the barest bones of a bad Liam Neeson thriller aren’t out of the question.

The WGA Basic Agreement defines a writer as a person and only a human work can be copyrighted. But even if no one is about to see a By AI writers credit at the start of a movie, there are myriad ways regenerative AI could be used to create outlines, fill scenes and simulate drafts.

We weren’t totally against AI, says Michael Winship, WGA East president and short story and documentary writer. There are ways it can be helpful. But too many people use it against us and use it to create mediocrity. They are also in violation of copyright. They also plagiarize.

The guild is looking for more guarantees on how AI can be applied to screenwriting. He says the studios are filibustering the issue. The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which negotiates on behalf of production companies, has offered to meet with the guild annually to review definitions of this rapidly changing technology.

This is something that needs a lot more discussion, which we committed to do, the AMPTP said in an outline of its position released Thursday.

Experts say the struggle screenwriters face with regenerative AI is just the beginning. The World Economic Forumthis week published a reportpredicting that nearly a quarter of all jobs will be disrupted by AI over the next five years.

It’s certainly an indicator of workers’ response to the potential impacts of artificial intelligence on their work, says Sarah Myers West, chief executive of the nonprofit.AI Now Institute, which lobbied the government to enact more regulations around AI. I do not lose sight that many of the most significant efforts in technological responsibility have been the product of a worker-led organization.

AI has already filtered into almost every part of cinema. It’s been used to age actors, remove swear words from scenes in post-production, provide viewing recommendations on Netflix, and posthumouslybring back the voices of Anthony Bourdainand Andy Warhol.

The Screen Actors Guild, which is set to begin its own negotiations with the AMPTP this summer, said it is closely monitoring the evolving legal landscape around AI.

Human creators are the bedrock of the creative industries and we must ensure they are respected and compensated for their work, the actors union said.

The implications for screenwriting are only beginning to be explored. ActorsAlan Alda and Mike Farrell recently reunitedto read a new scene of M(asterisk)A(asterisk)S(asterisk)H written by ChatGPT. The results weren’t terrible, although they weren’t that funny either.

Why ask a robot to write a script and try to interpret human feelings when we already have studio executives who can do it? impassive Alda.

Writers have long been among the talents notoriously exploited in Hollywood. The movies they write aren’t usually made. If they do, they are often rewritten multiple times. Raymond Chandler once wrote that the nicest thing Hollywood can think of saying to a writer is that he’s too good to be just a writer.

Screenwriters are used to being replaced. Now they see a readily available and inexpensive new competitor in AI, albeit with a slightly less tenuous understanding of the human condition.

Obviously, AI can’t do what writers and humans can. But I don’t know if they believe it, necessarily, says screenwriter Jonterri Gadson (A Black Lady Sketchshow). There needs to be a human writer in charge and don’t try to be gig workers, just revising what the AI ​​is doing. We have to tell stories.

Dramatizing their plight as man against machine surely does not harm the WGA’s cause in public opinion. Writers are battling the threat of AI just as concern grows about how quickly regenerative AI products have been introduced into society.

Geoffrey Hinton, an AI pioneer,recently left Googlein order to speak freely about its potential dangers. It’s hard to see how you can stop bad actors from using it for bad things,Hinton told The New York Times.

What’s particularly scary about it is that no one, including many people involved in its creation, seems to be able to explain exactly what it’s capable of and how quickly it’ll be able to do more, says actor-screenwriter Clark Gregg.

Writers find themselves in the delicate position of negotiating new technology with the potential for radical effect. In the meantime,Songs created by AIby Fake Drake or Fake Eminem continue to circulate online.

They fear that if the use of AI to do all this becomes normalized, it will become very difficult to stop the train, says James Grimmelmann, professor of digital and information law at Cornell University. The guild is in a position to try to imagine many possible futures.

That way, the long work stoppage that many expect Moodys Investor Service expects the strike to last three months or more could provide more time to analyze how regenerative AI could reshape screenwriting.

Meanwhile, chanting protesters hoist signs with messages aimed at a digital enemy. Seen on the picket lines: ChatGPT has no childhood trauma; I heard that IA refuses to take notes; and wrote ChatGPT this.

Associated Press writer Krysta Fauria in Los Angeles and Robert Bumsted and Aron Ranen in New York contributed to this report.