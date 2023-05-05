Local Arts and Entertainment | Entertainment News

Expose the last day
FLEISCHMANNS A reception from 3pm to 6pm on Sunday May 7 will mark the closing of the Flora and Fauna exhibition at Galerie 1053 in Fleischmanns.
According to a press release, the exhibit focuses on biodiversity and features 26 artists who work in and around the Catskill Mountains or engage with regional biodiversity.
The exhibit was curated by Ryan Steadman and Haley Mellin.
Participating artists include Tiffany Bozic, David Brooks, Brian Caverly, Dan Colen, Graham Collins, Carl DAlvia, Louis Eisner, James Douglas Fils-Aime, John Garcia, Tamara Gonzales, Jesse Greenberg, Loie Hollowell, Isabella Kirkland, Jennie Jieun Lee, Javier Magri, Chris Martin, Haley Mellin, Jo Nigoghossian, Emily Pettigrew, Lisa Sanditz, Sarah Rose Sharp, Michael St. John, Ryan Steadman, Uman, Angela Rose Voulgarelis and Ryan Wallace.
Proceeds from the exhibit will support land conservation through the non-profit organization Art into Acres.
Gallery 1053 is located at 1053 Main Street in Fleischmanns.
Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Visit 1053gallery.com or call 845-254-3461 for more information.
Sunday to sing
ONEONTA The From The Shtetl To Broadway concert, will be presented at 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 7 at Temple Beth El at 83 Chestnut St. in Oneonta
According to a press release, the family community event is free and open to the public.
Musical selections will range from Eastern European klezmer folk tradition to swing standards and Broadway classics as the concert explores the arc of immigrant music to that of established composers such as George Gershwin and Leonard Bernstein and ends with a song in Yiddish.
Robin Seletsky, a second-generation klezmer clarinetist who has performed in venues across the country as well as overseas, will open the program with traditional Ashkenazi folk tunes.
Award-winning duo Siesel/Torgan will contribute several original songs from their project, Now We Can Sing, inspired by the emigration of Jewish composers from Nazi Germany to America. Singers Colby Thomas and Stan Fox will perform swing standards accompanied by a jazz trio and Andy Puritz, well known to local audiences for his appearances in local theater productions, will perform a selection of the Broadway show, Oliver. Michael Bauer and Linda Klosset will complete the artists.
Call 607-222-5687 for more information.