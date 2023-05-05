Entertainment
‘Love Again Star Priyanka Chopra Jonas Sets Aside Heightened Premise For Emotion
For Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the opportunity to star in “Love Again,” Sony Pictures’ new romance with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion, echoed her film experience in Bollywood.
I was so excited about this movie because I read the script in one go. It was so sweet. It moved me enormously, and I like that in the cinema. I love the ability to be able to touch people, Chopra Jonas told TheWrap. And in my work in Bollywood, I’ve done a lot of romantic movies, a lot of romantic comedies. I just never had the opportunity to do that here in my job in America. But with Love Again, I hope to be able to do so much more and showcase the variety of genres I can work in and will love to work in. So I hope I can do more.
She plays Mira Ray (Chopra Jonas), a children’s book illustrator still reeling from the loss of her boyfriend in a car accident two years prior. To get over her grief and get back into the dating scene, Mira starts texting her dead lover’s phone number. The recipient of these texts is Rob Burns (Heughan), a music critic for the New York Chronicle who receives a work phone from his boss – incidentally one with the same phone number as Mira’s late ex. Rob emotionally connects to Mira’s messages, and he eventually uses contextual clues to find and meet her organically.
Chopra Jonas said that building this stranger-than-fiction story naturally on screen came down to being in the moment.
With the character of Miras, she’s stuck in the past, so it’s hard for her to even be present, to forget to think about the future, she said. Being able to get out of something when it got loaded with feelings and emotions was a really tough journey for my character, and I really enjoyed unpacking that with her. But it was really important to think about how she’s feeling right now and not knowing what’s going to happen in her life.
Rob relates to the Miras texts because he himself experienced the loss of love in a different way when his fiancé called off their engagement shortly before their wedding.
I totally agree with Pri. It’s about the emotion and you have to dig into it. Rob is cynical, he’s bitter, he’s been hurt. He’s protecting himself, Heughan said. He is somehow transformed into a crab; it’s guarded, and it’s about that journey of opening up and allowing yourself to feel again and to love again.
So where does Dion fit in? Heughan’s character is tasked with writing a profile on the Canadian superstar for the Chronicle, despite not being a huge fan. In an unexpected twist, Dion ends up playing a sort of matchmaker for Mira and Rob. She overturns the tables and starts asking him questions. He talks about his love life and Dion encourages him to pursue Mira.
To get into character himself, Heughan said he created a playlist suited to Rob’s eclectic musical tastes and had it play on repeat.
I literally had it on repeat and there was some really cool, very edgy weird stuff. We tried to find stuff that was kind of there, he revealed. I started listening to it all the time. There’s some really cool stuff as well as reggaeton. He’s a pretty eclectic guy, but I think that’s what’s so interesting. So for him, Celine [Dion], which would have been very mainstream for him, he would have rebelled against that. But in the end, he is her biggest fan.
Love Again is in theaters now.
