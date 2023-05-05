Entertainment
Frozen actor Jonathan Groff lands mystery role in Doctor Who… after adding Jinkx Monsoon to the cast
Frozen actor Jonathan Groff lands mystery role in Doctor Who… after iconic series adds RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Jinxx Monsoon to cast
Frozen actor Jonathan Groff has landed a mysterious role in the iconic British sci-fi series Doctor Who, he appeared this week.
The show, which began in its first incarnation in 1963, follows the exploits of a “Time-Lord” called the Doctor who travels through different historical eras.
A series of actors, including David Tennant and Matt Smith, played the Doctor, who periodically “regenerates” and assumes a new body.
Rwandan-born comedian Ncuti Gatwa is taking on the role for the first time in the upcoming season, which is slated to premiere in 2024.
Now the BBC said Deadline that Jonathan will enter the cast as a “mysterious guest” and “jump aboard the TARDIS.”
Dashing: Frozen actor Jonathan Groff, pictured at the Met Gala on Monday, has landed a mysterious role in the iconic British sci-fi series Doctor Who
The TARDIS, which is capable of both space and time travel, is the Doctor’s means of transportation and is disguised as a telephone booth.
Russell T Davies, the program’s showrunner, sang: “It’s an incredible hit and a great honor to have such a big star on our set.” So put on your space boots, it’s going to be awesome! »
Jonathan will be part of a cast that includes former Coronation Street student Millie Gibson, 18, as the Doctor’s “companion”, aka his human sidekick.
The show’s current revival was launched by Russell in 2005 after the legendary program lay dormant for 16 years.
He left the show in 2010 to make way for Steven Moffat, who was eventually replaced by Chris Chibnall until last year when Russell returned.
During his absence from Doctor Who, Russell wrote such programs as A Very English Scandal about the Thorpe case and It’s A Sin about the AIDS crisis.
Jonathan first rose to prominence on Broadway in the musical Spring Awakening in 2006 opposite rising star Lea Michele.
Lea and Jonathan reunited when he gained TV prominence during his recurring guest series on Glee, where she was part of the main cast.
Caption: A string of actors including David Tennant (pictured) and Matt Smith played the Doctor, who periodically ‘regenerates’ and assumes a new body
Dashing: Rwandan-born comedian Ncuti Gatwa takes on the role for the first time in the upcoming season, which he is pictured filming last month in Bristol
There she is:Jonathan will be part of a cast that includes former Coronation Street student Millie Gibson, 18, as the doctor’s ‘companion’, aka his human sidekick
Nefarious: News of his Doctor Who casting follows first-look footage showing RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Jinkx Monsoon in villainous role
Since then, he’s made his presence felt in a number of high-profile projects, including the Disney movie Frozen and the original cast of Hamilton on Broadway.
News of his Doctor Who casting follows first-look footage showing RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Jinkx Monsoon in a villainous role.
Wrapped in robes designed with a piano motif, Jinkx’s character was adorned with jewelry and could be seen flashing a sinister grin at the camera.
“Here’s your first look at @JinkxMonsoon as the Doctors’ strongest enemy yet! #DoctorWho,’ the show’s official Twitter account wrote.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-12051791/Frozen-actor-Jonathan-Groff-lands-mystery-role-Doctor-Jinkx-Monsoon-added-cast.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- DOJ subpoenas Trump Org over files relating to Trump’s ties to LIV Golf
- Frozen actor Jonathan Groff lands mystery role in Doctor Who… after adding Jinkx Monsoon to the cast
- IPL 2023: Dear cricket, give me another chance: Karun Nair’s old tweet goes viral after replacing KL Rahul at LSG
- John Legend slams Megyn Kelly after Chrissy Teigen criticism
- ‘Love Again Star Priyanka Chopra Jonas Sets Aside Heightened Premise For Emotion
- QRDI’s Qatar Open Innovation Program Hosts French High-Tech SMEs in Doha
- China: Press group: China is the world’s largest jailer of journalists
- Local Arts and Entertainment | Entertainment News
- Softball drops Game One to Akron, 6-0
- New transparency program for garment workers and fashion brands
- AG James Pushes Bill to Create Cryptocurrency Regulation
- The video of the testimony of E. Trump’s Jean Carroll released amid trial