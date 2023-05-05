Frozen actor Jonathan Groff lands mystery role in Doctor Who… after adding Jinkx Monsoon to the cast

Frozen actor Jonathan Groff has landed a mysterious role in the iconic British sci-fi series Doctor Who, he appeared this week.

The show, which began in its first incarnation in 1963, follows the exploits of a “Time-Lord” called the Doctor who travels through different historical eras.

A series of actors, including David Tennant and Matt Smith, played the Doctor, who periodically “regenerates” and assumes a new body.

Rwandan-born comedian Ncuti Gatwa is taking on the role for the first time in the upcoming season, which is slated to premiere in 2024.

Now the BBC said Deadline that Jonathan will enter the cast as a “mysterious guest” and “jump aboard the TARDIS.”

Dashing: Frozen actor Jonathan Groff, pictured at the Met Gala on Monday, has landed a mysterious role in the iconic British sci-fi series Doctor Who

The TARDIS, which is capable of both space and time travel, is the Doctor’s means of transportation and is disguised as a telephone booth.

Russell T Davies, the program’s showrunner, sang: “It’s an incredible hit and a great honor to have such a big star on our set.” So put on your space boots, it’s going to be awesome! »

Jonathan will be part of a cast that includes former Coronation Street student Millie Gibson, 18, as the Doctor’s “companion”, aka his human sidekick.

The show’s current revival was launched by Russell in 2005 after the legendary program lay dormant for 16 years.

He left the show in 2010 to make way for Steven Moffat, who was eventually replaced by Chris Chibnall until last year when Russell returned.

During his absence from Doctor Who, Russell wrote such programs as A Very English Scandal about the Thorpe case and It’s A Sin about the AIDS crisis.

Jonathan first rose to prominence on Broadway in the musical Spring Awakening in 2006 opposite rising star Lea Michele.

Lea and Jonathan reunited when he gained TV prominence during his recurring guest series on Glee, where she was part of the main cast.

Caption: A string of actors including David Tennant (pictured) and Matt Smith played the Doctor, who periodically ‘regenerates’ and assumes a new body

Dashing: Rwandan-born comedian Ncuti Gatwa takes on the role for the first time in the upcoming season, which he is pictured filming last month in Bristol

There she is:Jonathan will be part of a cast that includes former Coronation Street student Millie Gibson, 18, as the doctor’s ‘companion’, aka his human sidekick

Nefarious: News of his Doctor Who casting follows first-look footage showing RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Jinkx Monsoon in villainous role

Since then, he’s made his presence felt in a number of high-profile projects, including the Disney movie Frozen and the original cast of Hamilton on Broadway.

News of his Doctor Who casting follows first-look footage showing RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Jinkx Monsoon in a villainous role.

Wrapped in robes designed with a piano motif, Jinkx’s character was adorned with jewelry and could be seen flashing a sinister grin at the camera.

“Here’s your first look at @JinkxMonsoon as the Doctors’ strongest enemy yet! #DoctorWho,’ the show’s official Twitter account wrote.