Beloved Star Wars Icon Carrie Fisher Honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
The late Carrie Fisher, who played Princess Leia in the original star wars trilogy, was honored on May 4, 2023, with the 2,754th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Billie Lourd, Fisher’s daughter, was on hand for the event Thursday morning near the El Capitan Theater on the corner of Hollywood and Highland.
During the ceremony, Lourd said her mother tried to get her to watch star wars for years, but it wasn’t until boys her age confessed their undying love for Princess Leie that she ‘went home to investigate the person they were talking about. I finally watched the movie that I had always considered too strong and finally understood what it was all about with the lady on TV. I wanted to hate it so I could tell her how lame she was. Like any child, I didn’t want my mother to be hot or cold. It was my mother. But that day, looking at the screen, I realized that no one is or will ever be as hot or as cool as Princess Leia.
She continued,
People of all ages from all over the world were dressed as my mother, the lady who sang me to sleep at night and held me when I was scared. Seeing the amount of joy it brought to people when she hugged them or threw glitter at them was amazing to see. People lined up for hours just to meet her. People had tattoos of her, people named their children after her. People had stories of how she saved their lives. It was a side of my mother that I had never seen before, and it was magical. I realized then that Leia is more than just a character. She is a feeling. She is strength. She is grace. She is intelligent. She is femininity at its best. She knows what she wants and she gets it. She doesn’t need anyone to rescue her as she saves herself and even saves the rescuers. And no one could have played it like my mother.
Billie Heavy
Hollywood Chamber of Commerce vice president of media relations Ana Martinez said the Fishers star was only feet away from star warsco-star Mark Hamill (who was in attendance) and opposite star mother Debbie Reynolds.
Chief Editor for DIS and DCL Fan | Disney Vacation Club Member | Glad to have been a ’13/’14 Disney Parks Moms panelist (now planDisney) | Lover of all things Disney; the magic of Disneyland, Walt Disney World and Disney Cruise Line | oh
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos