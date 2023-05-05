Entertainment
New AI model DeepFloyd IF offers “advanced text-to-image generation techniques”
The ABCs of AI: Kyle reports how, with DeepFloyd, artificial intelligence finally learns to draw text on images. He writes, Trained on a dataset of over a billion images and text, DeepFloyd IF, which requires a GPU with at least 16 GB of RAM to run, can create an image from a prompt like a teddy bear wearing a shirt that reads Deep Floyd’ possibly in a range of styles.
It’ll cost you a quarter: You have all been very interested in the 20 new games that Apple has introduced on Apple Arcade. Ivan see you.
Fewer glitches: lauren spoke with Warner Bros. Discoveries CTO and CPO for how they made Max less buggy. She also writes about how her the streaming business is expected to become profitable in 2023.
Is the grass greener on the other side? We weren’t sure, but the sky is definitely bluer. It’s been over a year since Elon Musk announced his offer to buy Twitter, and those opposed to the sale have tried to settle on platforms like Mastodon, Substack Notes, T2, but none of these Twitter alternatives really did capture lightning in a bottle like Bluesky. Amanda And Alyssa break down highlights for everything you need to know about Bluesky.
Mary Ann reports that Peter Ackerson has left his role as general partner at fintech-focused venture capital firm Fin Capital and created a new company, Audere Capitalwith the rather vague thesis of defending American innovation through upstream technological investments.
Down rounds are a ‘ticket to try again’, says founder who raised 3 times in a row
Just as a rising tide lifts all boats, a prolonged drought is an exercise in humility for yacht owners and kayakers.
According to Carta, the number of downturns had almost quadrupled in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period last year, writes Rebecca Szkutak.
With valuations falling, founders who accept lower rounds no longer have the taint of failure, said Russ Wilcox, partner at Pillar VC.
When you peg a valuation of $700 million, it looks like you’re somehow winning and not being diluted, but in fact, you just set the bar so high, he said. he declares.
Carly took an interesting call this week with an anonymous security researcher who found a treasure trove of data exposed online which was owned by London-based outsourcing giant Capita. Were talking about over 3,000 files which included software files, server images, Excel spreadsheets, PowerPoint presentations and text files. We’ll leave the good stuff for you to read, but note that you should check how long these files were supposed to be exposed. on the line.
