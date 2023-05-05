New Jersey Symphony Celebrates AAPI Month with ‘Hooray for Bollywood’ at NJPAC





NEW JERSEY (WABC) — The New Jersey Symphony presents “Hooray for Bollywood” during Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. The family concert will take place at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday, May 13. The Symphony, led by conductor Vinay Parameswaran, will be joined by acclaimed South Asian musicians for this performance, including eminent sitar player Indrajit Roy-Chowdhury. The program will also include new arrangements by award-winning pianist, composer and journalist Charu Suri. The New Jersey Symphony Orchestra hopes to reach a wider audience with “Hooray for Bollywood.” “People who have never heard Bollywood before, it’s going to be a cultural experience. It’s like a journey through India through its music,” said Archana Athalve, Kulture Kool. Athalye is the director of Kulture Kool, a South Asian cultural center based in North Jersey. She partnered with the symphony orchestra to fuse traditional Indian music and dance with Western classical music. “I don’t know if any other orchestra in the United States has really done an entire concert devoted to Indian classical music and the Indian film industry,” said Erin Lunsford Norton of the New Jersey Symphony. “It has been hard work to connect arrangers and composers in India to the United States. Indian music continues to grow in popularity. Earlier this year, the song “Naatu Naatu” became the first song from an Indian production to win the Oscar for Best Original Song. According to the United Nations, the country is on track to overtake China by mid-2023 as the most populous nation in the world. In New Jersey, the Indian population has increased by approximately 43% between 2010 and 2021. “My effort in the United States through culture has always been about awareness,” Archana said. “I think this is the first time we’ve gone mainstream in a way that’s never happened before.” “I think there is a growing need among children and young people in the South Asian diaspora to see themselves and their music, dances and languages ​​represented,” said Lunsford Norton. “Glad they’re more appreciated because it’s so beautiful.” More information is available at njsymphony.org/events/detail/hooray-for-bollywood READ ALSO | SNEAK PEEK: The American Museum of Natural History opens a state-of-the-art science center ———- * Receive news from eyewitnesses * More news from New Jersey * Send us a news tip * Download the abc7NY app for news alerts * Follow us on YouTube Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News Got a news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If you attach a video or photo, the terms of use apply.

