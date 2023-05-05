Queen Charlotte’s Corey Mylchreest was convinced another actor had been cast in the role of King…





Corey Mylchreest thought his chances at Queen Charlotte were over when he saw India Amarteifio auditioning with someone else. queen charlotteCorey Mylchreest has revealed he thinks another actor is going to take on the role of King George III. It is impossible to imagine Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story sans India Amarteifio and Corey Mylchreest like young versions of Queen Charlotte and King George. Not only do India and Corey play both characters with charm and panache, but they also have the kind of amazing chemistry that can’t be replicated. Romance! The drama! Passion! Now Corey and India have spoken about their first impressions of each other and Corey explained that he first met India with a different actor trying out the role of George. Not only that, but Corey was convinced he lost the role. LEARN MORE: Queen Charlotte Cast Reveals ‘Wild’ Sex Scene Moment That Was Cut From Episode 3 Queen Charlotte’s Corey Mylchreest was convinced another actor had been chosen for King George.



Photo: PopBuzz, Netflix

Talk with PopBuzz about his first impressions of India, Corey said, “My first impressions of [India] were clouded by my first impressions of the other man who could have played George, who was Prince Charming incarnate. He was about 6’4″, chiseled jawline, pearly blue eyes, the most handsome man I’ve ever seen.” Corey then continued, “He walked out of the room with India, having read like George, and I thought, ‘This is my day over. They already have. They have already chosen it “. And then I tried to get acquainted [India] quickly. Failed. It was not good, I embarrassed myself.” Of course, Corey got the part, so we can only imagine he was the only one who doubted himself. IMDb exclusive portraits with the cast of Queen Charlotte.



Picture:

Getty





As for India's impressions of Corey, she said, "My first impressions of Corey were nice. You seemed prepared, then we went to read the chemistry and I realized it was all a lie. You were wearing a dark trench coat and an earring and you had no hair." India ended by saying, "And I was told there was a guy they really wanted who just shaved off all his hair and he walked in and I thought, 'Here he is.' He's the guy." In other words, it seems like Corey was always the guy "they really wanted".





