Carrie Fisher receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame





For many Carrie Fisher fans, she has always been royalty. On star wars On May 4, the writer and actor made famous for playing brave Princess Leia from a galaxy far, far away got his own star. A crowd of fans stood in the rain along the Hollywood Walk of Fame as “Star Wars” co-star Mark Hamill and his daughter Billie Lourd paid tribute to Fisher, who died in 2016, by unveiling the star. “She was our princess, damn it. And the actress who played her grew into a beautiful, fiercely independent, fiercely funny woman who took our breath away,” Hamill said. Fisher was just 19 when she became a star, appearing in dozens of movies and TV shows. She also wrote several books and stage shows that revealed a life that wasn’t always shiny and glamorous. SEE MORE : Daisy Ridley Returns as Rey in New Star Wars Movie “His books and his candor about his mental illness and addiction have inspired people around the world to speak more openly about their struggles. It’s one of the things I’m most proud of about him,” Lourd said. to the crowd about his mother. Lourd admitted that she went from being a kid who didn’t even want to see her mom in a space movie to appearing with her onscreen in “The Force Awakens.” “I realized that Leia is more than just a character. It’s a feeling. She has strength, she has grace, she has spirit, she has femininity at its best,” said declared Heavy. “She knows what she wants and she gets it. She doesn’t need anyone to save her because she saves herself and even saves rescuers.” Lourd ended the ceremony by sprinkling in some of her mother’s glitter, making Carrie Fisher’s star not only the newest, but also the brightest star in the Hollywood galaxy. Trending Stories About Scrippsnews.com

