Bollywood: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff Lock Down Eid 2024 for ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ Release





“See you in theaters for Eid 2024,” Akshay wrote. He also shared his BTS and Tiger images from the film. The images show the duo in fiery avatars.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film was shot in previously unseen and exotic locations in Scotland, London, India and the United Arab Emirates.

Excited about the release, Ali Abbas said, “I’m thrilled to be an integral part of such a great franchise. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is very close to the hearts of the public and bringing all the entertaining elements of this mass entertainer to the public. was a challenging and enjoyable experience. Plus, having scheduled its release for EID 2024, it will definitely be a treat for audiences to enjoy the festival with powerful entertainment!”

Producers Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh also expressed their enthusiasm for the film.

“This year was a big milestone for us at Pooja Entertainment. ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ was one of our most ambitious projects and it was a dream come true to work with three legends in their own right – Akshay Sir, Prithviraj and Tiger. Their captivating on-screen energy coupled with world-class action sequences and entertainment will blow people away. We can’t wait for audiences to see this great show in theaters this Eid. 2024,” Jackky said.

“It has been a year of conceptualization, meticulous planning and tireless hours for the team on the sets of Baden Miyan Chhote Miyan. The camaraderie between Akshay Sir & Tiger will captivate audiences with their enigmatic on-screen presence, their unrelenting energy and their high-octane action sequences magically weaved together by Ali. We can’t wait for audiences to come and see the film on Eid 2024,” Deepshikha added.

