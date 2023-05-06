House Of The Dragon Season 2’s Missing Actor Is Made Worse By A Cut Game Of Thrones Character

Harrold Westerling will not return for Dragon House season 2 is even more disappointing considering the opportunity it had to redeem the failures of a notable character who was cut from Game Of Thrones. The Hobbit actor Graham McTavish was an exciting addition to the supporting cast of Dragon House season 1, in which he played Ser Harrold Westerling, the loyal knight and eventual Lord Commander of Viserys’ Kingsguard. Although he only appeared in a few scenes, Harrold’s loyalty to King Viserys and adoration for his daughter Rhaenyra was strongly portrayed, which heightened anticipation for his role in Dragon House civil war season 2.

Surprisingly, Graham McTavish is absent from Dragon House the season 2 cast list, which is an even bigger surprise considering Harrold Westerling’s ambiguous fate in the season 1 finale. Harrold’s loyalty to Rhaenyra as a princess suggested he would become a full member of the black queen’s court in Dragon House season 2, being perhaps the figure who won House Westerling’s support for his cause. THE Game Of Thrones The franchise is no stranger to unexpected character cuts or the fate of notable players being unknown, but Harrold’s Dragon House The absence of the story from Season 2 is particularly frustrating when it comes to the original series’ notable slight slight to House Westerling’s portrayal.

Harrold Westerling Misses House Of The Dragon S2 Doubles On GOT Cutting Jeyne Westerling

Although many of George RR Martin’s characters A song of ice and fire the novels were cut from Game Of Thrones, one of the most notable examples is that of Jeyne Westerling. In the books, Robb Stark’s wife was Jeyne Westerling, who was replaced by Talisa Maegyr in Game Of Thrones. House Westerling continued to play a significant role in the War of the Five Kings and betrayals of House Stark in the books, such as how Robb and Jeyne’s marriage led to the Red Wedding, Jeyne’s mother was complicit of Robb’s downfall and the Westerlings were later pardoned. by King Tommen. Unlike Talisa in Game Of Thrones, Jeyne Westerling was never at the Red Wedding, so Robb’s widow is still alive on the books. However, Game Of Thrones essentially erased the presence of the noble house.

Given Game Of Thrones‘ failures to include House Westerling despite their notable role in the book, Harrold Westerling’s increased presence in Dragon House Season 1 created a huge opportunity for the franchise to redeem the family’s lack of representation. Of course, that potential is being reversed as Graham McTavish’s name is missing from Dragon House Cast list of season 2. After Game Of Thrones jeyne cut, Dragon House compounds the House of Westerling snubs of the adaptations by not bringing back Ser Harrold. House Westerling can’t take a break from HBO Game Of Thrones franchise adaptations, suggesting Harrold and Jeyne’s noble family may never gain prominent on-screen representation and historical exploration.

Why Game Of Thrones And House Of The Dragon Both Made Big Changes To Westerling

The overlap of Game Of Thrones And Dragon House making big changes to members of House Westerling has not gone unnoticed and is setting a strange trend. While Jeyne Westerling has been completely cut off from Game Of ThronesHarrold Westerling was given a larger role in Dragon House season 1 before apparently being cut from the second season. Given that the common denominator is House Westerling, part of the reason for their strange moves could be that the family doesn’t have a massive enough influence on the larger chain of events. Yet it’s not just because they come from House Westerling that the characters are missing, as Jeyne and Harrold’s stories would have taken major departures from their roles in the books anyway.

Jeyne Westerling was replaced in Game Of Thrones in order to give the character a deeper backstory, a strong romantic arc with Robb, and a retreat from the real politics of the war, which gave the series one of its only true love stories. After her story became too noticeably different from Jeyne Westerling in the books, George RR Martin suggested that HBO change her name completely, which he revealed at Worldcon 2012 (via HuffPost). Consequently, Talisa Maegyr replaced the supporting role of House Westerling in Game Of Thrones seasons 2 and 3 until his tragic death at the Red Wedding, with the House Lannister bannermen being cast out after several rewrites.

Considering Dragon House Season 1 cast member Graham McTavish is now absent from the cast list for Season 2, the Game Of Thrones The prequel series essentially reverses his change from Harrold Westerling. In the Fire & Blood book, Ser Harrold Westerling was Lord Commander of the Kingsguard during the reign of King Viserys I Targaryen, but died in 112 AC, nearly 20 years before the Dance of the Dragons began. As such, Harrold should have been out after Dragon House Season 1’s first big time jump if you follow the book’s timeline of its story. However, Harrold was given a larger role in the series as Criston Cole’s predecessor for Lord Commander of the Kingsguard, with McTavish’s character also providing much-needed consistency over the many time jumps of the first season. .

In Fire & Blood, Criston Cole served as Lord Commander of Viserys’ Kingsguard before the King’s death, so Harrold’s survival allowed for greater distance between Viserys and Criston as well as a stronger emphasis on Criston’s loyalty to Alicent rather than Viserys. Harrold leaving the Kingsguard after Viserys’ death was a better way to mark the passage from the old generation to the new, but his absence from Dragon House season 2 complicates the weight of her role as Viserys’ crown is passed to Rhaenyra. However, as Harrold Westerling’s fate and future are unwritten, his absence from Dragon House season 2 doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll be gone forever.

How Harrold Westerling Can Still Return In House Of The Dragon’s Future

WARNING! Spoilers ahead for George RR Martin’s book, Fire & Blood!Harrold Westerling’s uncertain future means that Graham McTavish’s character could still return and have a greater impact later in House Targaryen’s civil war. Dragon House season 2 is expected to cover the events of Fire & Blood such as the horrific assassination of Blood and Cheese, Sowing Seeds and the death of Prince Jacaerys Velaryon, to the fall of King’s Landing. The logical end for Dragon House Season 2 would depict the decisive turn of events in which Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen finally takes King’s Landing and the Iron Throne from her brother King Aegon II Targaryen, which could also set up a proper return for Ser Harrold Westerling.

Harrold is driven more by personal loyalty and duty than his family’s allegiances, suggesting that he would aid Rhaenyra more than Aegon. Similar to Barristan Selmy pledging his loyalty to Daenerys after being absent from Game Of Thrones season 2, Harrold Westerling could return to serve Rhaenyra Targaryen in her Queensguard once she takes the Iron Throne. Harrold could also return in Dragon House season 3 during the King’s Landing Riots, potentially secret help for the Queen as she ends up fleeing the castle. Additionally, Graham McTavish’s character could return in Dragon HouseThe future of Rhaenyra when Rhaenyra’s son, King Aegon III Targaryen, ascends the Iron Throne, witnessing the succession of three generations of Targaryens from beginning to end dance.

