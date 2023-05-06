Trump defends infamous ‘Access Hollywood’ comments in deposition video





Trump’s deposition video in the E. Jean Carroll case has been released.

In it, Trump defended his “Access Hollywood” comments about grabbing women between the legs.

Trump previously apologized in a 2016 video.



Former President Donald Trump has defended his infamous comments which were capture on an “Access Hollywood” tape, in which he bragged to TV personality Billy Bush about kissing women and grabbing them by the genitals without their consent. “Historically, that’s true with the stars,” he said in a recently released video when asked about the 2005 tape. “If you look at the last million years, I guess that it has been largely true. Not always, but largely true. Unfortunately or fortunately.” The clip quickly circulated on Twitter, notably by the anti-Trump Republican Accountability Project. Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) May 5, 2023 The new clip is part of a 48-minute deposition video and was shown to jurors in Manhattan federal court on Thursday. Trump sat for deposition in October for a rape and libel lawsuit filed by E. Jean Carroll, which is expected to conclude next week after jury deliberations. The person in the video questioning Trump about the comments is Roberta Kaplan, Carroll’s attorney. In the “Access Hollywood” taping, Trump bragged about how women “let you” kiss them, saying stars “can do anything.” “I’m just starting to kiss them,” he said. “It’s like a magnet. Just kissing. I’m not even waiting,” he said. “Grab ’em by the pussy,” Trump continued. “You can do anything.” In the deposition video, Trump stares at the tape, expressionless. Kaplan then asked Trump if he considered himself a star. Trump replied, “I think you can say that, yes.” Jacob Shamsian (@JayShams) May 5, 2023 The Washington Post was the first to publish the “Access Hollywood” tape a month before the 2016 election. At the time, Trump provided a statement to the newspaper that called the comments “locker room chatter” and “a a private conversation,” adding, “I apologize if anyone was offended. He later published a deeper apologiessaying, “I said it, I was wrong and I apologize.” The former president didn’t show remorse in the latest video. Carroll, who was a magazine columnist at Elle and a talk show host, alleged that Trump raped her in the dressing room of the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan in the spring of 1996. She first went public with the incident in 2019 , and Trump called her a liar. Trump has denied ever meeting Carroll, but a photo she submitted in the lawsuit shows the two together at a party in 1987. The video was entered into evidence and presented in federal court in Manhattan. Carroll’s attorneys shared the video with reporters on Friday. Trump attorney Joe Tacopina said Trump would not testify in the Carroll trial and ended the defense Thursday afternoon without bringing any witnesses. The judge gave Trump’s legal team until 5 p.m. Sunday to file a motion asking to reopen the case if Trump changes his mind. If Trump doesn’t appear like he hasn’t for the duration of the trial, closing arguments are scheduled for Monday, with jury deliberations set to begin Tuesday morning.

