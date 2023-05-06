BOMBAY ROYALE – BOLLYWOOD PARTY at Camden, London on 5th May 2023





Bombay Funkadelic presents… ROYAL BOMBAY –BOLLYWOOD PARTY FRIDAY MAY 5, 2023 11:00 p.m. 4:00 a.m. LAST ENTRY 01:00

THE CAMDEN 65 Crowndale Road, Camden, London NW1 1TN Tube: Mornington Crescent, Camden(North line) ABOUT THE PARTY Have a Bollywoodblow with Bombay Funkadelicat The Camden – Camden’s Newest cocktail bar and late-night party spot. Party like a king on the eve of the king’s coronation. Raise a glass to her majesty and make some serious moves on the dance floor. Do like a Maharaja or Maharani – Book a VIP booth with Bottle to party in style! Birthday and hen parties are welcome! Stunning interior design and brilliantly located to give you an amazing nightlife experience DJ Desi in rotation BOLLYWOOD DESI BEATS – PARTY ANTHEMS ON THE LINE : DJ SHAI GUY (Resident of Bombay Funkadelic) DONI BRASCO (Radio Lyca) DJTOONS (Mumbai) TICKETS 12.50 EARLY BIRD– limited availability at reduced price 12.50STUDENTS –limited availability at reduced price 1:00 p.m.GROUPS OF 3+ – limited availability at reduced price 3:00 p.m.STANDARD

5:00 p.m. FAST TRACK with Q-JUMP 20.00AT THE DOOR (cash only from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m.) VIP TICKETS WITH TABLE VIP tables with bottles available for birthday/group bookings. VIP tables come with Q-Jump entry and reserved seating for groups. 1 additional bottle of spirits/champagne per table. 100VIP WITH RESERVED CABIN FOR 4-5 150VIP WITH RESERVED KIOSK FOR 6-8 MAY 01-14 BIRTHDAYS ARE FREE! Text/Whatsapp ‘BF BIRTHDAY’ on 07811 186 139 for more information. Birthdays must fall between May 1 and May 14. Free admission for a birthday boy/girl subject to availability and prior confirmation. Not available at the door.



18 AND OVERDRESS CODE: GLAM / ROYALTY / SMART Dress to impress! Choose Royal/Majestic/Glam with your look. Chic denim and sneakers allowed. No caps, balaclavas or sportswear. No holi colors – clothes should be clean and free of colored powder. PHOTO ID MANDATORY. NO IDENTIFICATION NO ENTRY. Original hard copy of government issued photo ID required for security check, eg. passport, driver’s license, biometric residence card. Electronic copies/scans on mobile phones will not be accepted. Student card must be presented with government-issued photo ID.

NOTE: All tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable.

PLEASE NOTE: There is no parking around the venue and once the event is over, all guests are asked to leave the area in silence.

MORE INFORMATION 07811 186 139 [email protected] WWW.BOMBAYFUNKADELIC.COM GET SOCIAL FB, INST, YouTube @bombayfunkadelic SC @bombayfunkuk TW @bombayfunk

