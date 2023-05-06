Simu Liu denounces a HuffPost article calling him a “symbolic” Asian actor

Simu Liu took to HuffPost for a recent controversial article about him.

The Canadian actor took to Facebook on Thursday to respond to an op-ed posted by the new site last month titled “We love Simu Liu, but he’s not the only talented Asian thirst trap in Hollywood.”

Written by contributor Ian Kumamoto, the article says “Asian Twitter collectively scratched their heads” when it was announced that Liu would star alongside Ryan Gosling as Ken in Barbie.

“Don’t get me wrong, we love Liu and we were all for a successful Asian king,” Kumamoto wrote. “But when a single actor seems to get the bulk of Asian male roles in Hollywood, it starts to look a little less like representation and a lot more like symbolism.”

For those unfamiliar with the term, an example of “tokenism” is an employer hiring a small number of people from a minority group to give the appearance of gender or racial equality within a company.

“All we were saying is that we don’t want a predominantly white Hollywood to keep Asian male representation sexy like it has for decades when there are so many other attractive Asian men out there. and talent who deserve to be seen and appreciated by the general public,” Kumamoto added. . The article goes on to suggest other “hot Asian” actors who would have been suitable for the role of Ken like The right placethis is Manny Jacinto,mortal combatis Ludi Lin, andBeefThis is Steven Yeun. Liu took offense to the suggestion that he was cast as a “token” Asian actor in the highly anticipated film. THEShang Chicommented on HuffPost’s Facebook post with biting words. “A way of trying to pit us against each other. What “mass” of roles are you referring to? Are there any movies that I don’t know about? Do you really think there is a quota of “Asian male roles” that is a zero-sum game? writes Liu. He went on to say that every role he got afterShang Chi was not written specifically for an Asian actor. “All that I took after Shang Chi was not written asian. We were able to reshape the stories to get more screen representation. Get the facts,” Liu said. The Mississauga-born celeb posted a screenshot of this response to her Facebook page with the caption, “HuffPo’s trashiest take. Plus, I’m not a ‘thirst trap’, I’m a fucking dick. ‘actor.” Fans threw their support behind Liu. “This guy said Simu was cast in TWO FILMS???!!!? Imma need to write a thought piece. one person joked in the comments. “Lol when I saw this a few weeks ago I was like, ‘wtf you don’t need to bring others down to bring others up’,” another fan added. Many pointed out that Liu probably wowed the directors when he auditioned forBarbie.The actor has many talents, including singing and dancing, which he proved by hosting the Juno Awards twice. “Maybe his role as Ken wasn’t written as Asian, but Simu just did the best of whoever auditioned?” reads a comment. One person said that Kumamoto’s argument had merit.

“They’re not wrong. We should have more Asian actors AND roles in Hollywood,” they said. “I’m glad you’re having some success, but maybe use your success to open the door to others.”

While others think the article missed the mark and should have been about the real, deep-rooted problem in Hollywood.