Marvel’s Blade Delayed Amid Writers’ Strike – The Hollywood Reporter

The writers’ strike took a bite out of Blade.

Marvel Studios is halting preproduction on its vampire thriller starring Mahershala Ali, which was set to begin filming next month in Atlanta. The feature film project, which was put on hiatus once before, becomes the first landmark film impacted by the strike.

Cast and crew are briefed this afternoon.

Blade had recently hired real detective creator Nic Pizzolatto to work on the script, but, according to an insider, “time just ran out.” The studio will restart production once the strike is over.

Since the strike began on Tuesday, the biggest impact has been on late-night talk shows and Saturday Night Live. A drama series, Showtime’s Billionshalted production on Thursday due to a picket.

While some studios have one or two movies in the works, Marvel seems to be supporting the industry by planning to shoot three movies at once, let alone two series. Even with the Blade shutdown, it is gearing up for one of the busiest times in the company’s history.

Captain America: New World Order is currently filming in Atlanta. TV show Agatha: Chaos Coven is also filming in Atlanta, while other series amazing man is filming in Los Angeles. dead Pool 3 is set to hit cameras later this month in London, while Love at first sight is to hit Atlanta in June. From now on, Love at first sight is still on the right track.

The Fantastic Four, which is in the midst of the most scrutinized casting search since Marvel hired Tom Holland to play Spider-Man eight years ago, is eyeing a January 2024 start date in London. That could change if the strike were to drag on for six months or more, although sources say that is considered unlikely.

Still, even if the strike only lasts a month or six weeks, there will likely be an impact, with more movie start dates among the repercussions.

“There is a net billion dollars in production costs that are exposed because of the strike. That’s definitely a concern,” a source involved with Marvel’s current slate of projects said of those that are in or nearing production.

Most big budget blockbusters are known for their scripts evolving during production. Marvel, however, has a more acute reputation for script pages flying out of typewriters during filming. And the strike will mark uncharted territory for the studio, which is used to having a screenwriter on set to rework things on the fly.

On revenue of $1.92 billion Spider-Man: No Coming Home, stars Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s deals didn’t close until around December 2020, more than a month after filming began. Writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers spent Christmas reworking the third act to include the cast of Spider-Man, who contributed to the script. On Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018), uncredited screenwriter Patrick Burleigh (Eternals) penned 25 pages a day on set, with director Peyton Reed and Marvel execs including Kevin Feige sitting in a room reviewing his work every night.

Studio executives can take comfort in the “(a) through (h)” clause of the WGA 2020 agreement, which gives a producer or director some leeway to cut a script in time, “change direction technical or scenic,” and specifically, making “occasional minor adjustments in dialogue or narration made before or during the principal photography period.”

As the watchers note: No, you can’t create a new third act that suddenly contains two new Spider-Men. Yes, you could potentially make enough changes to keep a story on track – if you read this clause generously.

A pressing concern is Captain America, since it is currently running. A rival production manager theorized: “[Marvel] are going to shoot what they can and then wait for the reshoots,” which are, in Marvel fashion, already baked into the production process.

As for the films that will soon enter production, Dead Pool 3 is the first.

Star Ryan Reynolds is known to have worked as a screenwriter on the films he produced and starred in (either uncredited or as in the case of Deadpool 2, credited). Under current strike rules, while a non-screenwriter director or producer can make small adjustments to the script under clause (a) through (h), a writer such as Reynolds would not be allowed to do so.

It’s certainly a change from the norm during his other periods as Deadpool. Before being a powerful screenwriter and producer, Reynolds played Deadpool in 2009 X-Men Origins: Wolverine, filmed during the last writers’ strike. “So we were in the middle of production, there were no writers, nothing,” Reynolds said of the Wolverine movie in 2016. “Every line that I have in the movie, I just wrote it myself because in the script that we had, it said, ‘Wade Wilson shows up, talks really fast. I was like, ‘What?! What am I supposed to do with this? »

Love at first sight hails from regular Marvel favorite Eric Pearson, known for his writing Thor: Ragnarok And Black Widow. Like other Marvel writers, he recaptures some of his key moments during production. In 2020, Pearson told that a signing Black Widow The dinner scene featuring the main characters – played by Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbor and Rachel Weisz – was made possible thanks to the rehearsals he had with his actors and the rewrites he did at the stolen. (Beef Creator Lee Sung Jin is the current author of Love at first sight.)

And Sony’s Marvel feature Venom 3 is expected to shoot in London in the coming months, from debut director Kelly Marcel, who wrote the script for a story she developed with frequent collaborator and star Tom Hardy, who has a story to credit. Hardy is also known for coming up with ideas on the day (such as a notable scene in the first film in which his character, Eddie Brock, walks into a lobster tank). “Lobster Day was total chaos,” Marcel told a news conference. Venom 2. “You will find four or five of them in this film. The film clings to this feeling of joy, pleasure and madness.

The latest managers’ strike has impacted several tentpoles, some for the worse. star trek (2009), screenwriters Roberto Orci and Alex Kurtzman were on set thanks to their roles as executive producers, but under the rules at the time, they could not change the script. “All we could do was kind of make funny eyes and faces at the actors whenever they had a problem with the line and kind of nod when they had something better” , Orci said in 2009.

star trek was a hit with critics and audiences. Other tent poles of the time were not so lucky. Transformers: Revenge And GI Joe: The Rise of the Cobra are among those whose creatives have spoken ill of. (“Look, I’ll be honest. I hate this movie. I hate this movie,” star Channing Tatum said once.)

James Bond function Quantum of Comfort is perhaps the most famous victim of the WGA strike. Considered the low point of Daniel Craig’s tenure as 007, he entered production without a completed script. “On Quantumwe were fucked,” Craig said in 2011. “We had the basics of a script, then there was a writers’ strike and there was nothing we could do. We couldn’t employ a writer to complete it. I say to myself: “Never again”, but who knows? There was me trying to rewrite scenes – and a writer that I’m not.

As for Marvel, it is entering a new phase in its relationship with writers during this time. The first one Iron Man finished filming in June 2007, five months before the strike. Now, Marvel must deal with not only storyline challenges, but potential picketers as well. On Thursday, a member of the WGA tweeted out a call to action, asking people to join them in picketing a Marvel production filming in the heart of Hollywood. The tweet, which has been deleted, was aimed at amazing man, which stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. In a meta-moment highlighting this historic and difficult time, the series gives a superhero’s perspective on the entertainment industry, focusing on a Hollywood stuntman and actor trying to make it big in the movies.