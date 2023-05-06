Larry Wilmore Named Class Day Speaker – Harvard Gazette

Emmy Award-winning writer, television producer, actor and comedian Larry Wilmore has been selected by Harvard College’s Class of 2023 to address senior graduates as part of the annual Classroom Day celebration on May 24, the day before Harvards 372nd launch.

We are delighted to welcome Mr. Larry Wilmore as our class day speaker, said Athena Ye 23, First Marshal and Co-Chair of the Speaker Selection Committee. From his acting debut to his work producing and writing some of the most popular and influential television shows of our generation, his voice in the media has had a lasting impact challenging traditional ideas of race and politics through his prowess in comedy.

It’s an absolute honor to be invited by the Class of 2023 to speak, said Wilmore. It’s a pivotal time in their lives, and it’s a joy to be able to share all the wisdom I can and hopefully generate a few laughs in the process.

For more than 25 years, Wilmore has been a force in front of and behind the camera. He gained recognition as a lead black correspondent on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart before landing Comedy Centrals The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore, which premiered in 2015 and ran for two seasons. Slate praised the show for its complex and destabilizing commentary on racial issues that was otherwise lacking late at night.

Previously, Wilmore hosted the Showtime town hall-style comedy special Larry Wilmores Race, Religion and Sex. In 2020, he hosted and produced the series Wilmore on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock, focusing on the 2020 presidential election and other current issues.

In addition to his work in front of the camera, Wilmore has established himself as a behind-the-scenes powerhouse. He was the creator, writer and executive producer of The Bernie Mac Show, for which he received a Peabody Award in 2001 and an Emmy in 2002. He was co-creator and consulting producer for HBOs Insecure, helped launch ABCs Black-ish as executive producer and co-creator of Grown-ish. Wilmore has also written for popular shows such as In Living Color, The PJs (which he co-created), The Office, and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Recently, Wilmore has ventured into the realm of documentaries, producing and making guest appearances on Netflixs Amend: The Fight for America, which premiered in 2021 and explores the ongoing fight for equal rights in America.

Wilmore’s talents extend beyond television, as he demonstrated when he hosted the White House Correspondents Association Dinner in 2016. His spirit shines through in his podcast, Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air, on The Ringer Podcast Network, where he offers his views on weeks questions and interviews guests from the worlds of politics, entertainment, culture, sports and more. He is also the author of I’d rather we had casinos and other black thoughts.

Throughout his career, Wilmore has raised black voices and remained dedicated to supporting black creatives, elevating them as he progressed through the entertainment industry.

Larry Wilmores’ unwavering activism has made a difference in the lives of so many people, and it’s because of the beautiful way he weaves humor and real-world issues into one, says Chibuike Chibby Uwakwe 23, second marshal and co-chair of the speaker selection committee. We all need a little humor in our lives, and Mr. Wilmore showed just how powerful it can be.

The Harvard College Senior Class Committee has invited a guest speaker for Class Day since 1968. The first guest speaker was Martin Luther King Jr., who accepted the invitation shortly before his assassination. His widow, Coretta Scott King, gave the speech in his absence, becoming the first woman to give a speech at a Class Day at Harvard. Recent speeches were given by athlete and activist Jeremy Lin 10 and historic Boston Mayor Michelle Wu 07, JD 12.

In addition to the Wilmores address, Class Day includes award ceremonies and student orations. The event will begin at 2 p.m. on May 24 at the Tercentenary Theater and will be broadcast live.