Pathaan by Shah Rukh Khan will be released in Bangladesh. Bollywood





Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s blockbuster Pathaan is now set to be released in Bangladesh. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand of wartime fame and produced by Aditya Chopra under his banner, Yash Raj Films. It stars John Abraham as the antagonist and has Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in key roles. It will be released in Bangladesh on May 12. ARead also : Pakistani writer Yasir Hussain reviews Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, calls it “a storyless video game” Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in a photo by Pathaan. Expressing his delight at the film’s release in Bangladesh, Nelson DSouza of YRF said, “Cinema has always been a unifying force between nations, races and cultures. It transcends borders, galvanizes people and plays an important role in bringing people together. We are incredibly thrilled that Pathaan, who has done historic business all over the world, now has the chance to entertain audiences in Bangladesh! He added that Pathaan becomes the first Hindi film to be released in Bangladesh after 1971 and we are grateful to the authorities for their decision. We have learned over the years that Shah Rukh Khan has a huge following in Bangladesh and we believe that Pathaan, our latest offering from YRFs Spy Universe, is the perfect first film of SRK and Hindi cinema to be released in the country and represents the culture and Indian cinema. in all its glory. Pathaan is India’s biggest hit this year with collections of around 1050 crore at the global box office. It is also the highest grossing film in YRFs Spy Universe which also includes blockbusters like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai and War. Salman Khan also made a special appearance in the film as Tiger. Pathaan marked Shah Rukh’s successful return to the big screen after four years. It also brought a well-deserved respite from the box office drought, with only a few films proving to be commercial successes.

