Hollywood companies brag about streaming profits as writers strike for fair pay





Several major Hollywood corporations this week touted big profits and an increase in the number of subscribers to their streaming services, while thousands of film and television writers are on strike, demanding their share of those profits. On Friday, the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery’s David Zaslav announced that the company’s streaming division, including HBO Max (soon to be known as Max), made $50 million in profits in the first quarter of 2023. Additionally, the company picked up around 1.5 million new streaming subscribers since the end of 2022, Zaslav said on a call reporting the company’s quarterly results. In Apple’s quarterly earnings announcement on Thursday, company executives reported revenue of $20.9 billion for its services division, which they said was an absolute record for the company. The services division includes Apple TV+, the company’s streaming service, which features acclaimed shows like Severance and Ted Lasso, and films like CODA, which won the Best Picture Oscar last year. That same day, Paramount published its report on the resultshighlighting the 4.1 million new subscribers to Paramount+, the company’s streaming service, since the end of 2022. With the entire company operating at a loss, the earnings report boasted a 50% increase in subscription revenue over the past year, which includes Paramount+. Film and TV writers write the shows and movies that draw viewers to these streaming services. The growing gap between the massive salaries of entertainment companies and their CEOs and those of writers is at the heart of why the 11,500 film and television writers in the Writers Guild of America, West and East, are in strike since Tuesday. (HuffPosts unionized staff are also members of the WGAE.) Film and television writers represented by the Writers Guild of America, picket in the West outside Paramount Pictures studios during the Hollywood writers’ strike Thursday in Los Angeles. David McNew via Getty Images As writers on the picket line told HuffPost, while there are more TV shows and movies than ever due to the streaming boom, writers haven’t gotten their fair share of the success of their shows and movies. Fair pay and fairer working conditions are at the heart of the strike. Writers fear that without major changes, film and television writing will turn into gig work rather than a way to earn a stable living. What we do is so fundamental to how they make their money that for them to say, for example, we weren’t going to leave you a path to a sustainable career and a sustainable livelihood, it’s not just insultingly reckless, said WGAE board member comedian Josh Gondelman. Many striking writers have noted the huge salaries of Hollywood CEOs. Earlier this week, writer and comedian Adam Conover pointed out that Zaslav earned nearly $250 million in 2021. (Convert made the remarks during an interview on CNNthat Warner Bros. Discovery also owns.) That’s about the same level as what 10,000 writers are asking him to pay us all collectively, Conover said. A member of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) East holds a sign that reads, “Logan Roy didn’t die alone. A writer killed him! (Spoiler alert.),” during the second day of the strike Wednesday in New York City. The sign is a reference to the HBO show “Succession”. David Zaslav, the CEO of HBO’s parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, announced on Friday that the company’s streaming division earned $50 million in the first quarter of 2023. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Friday marks the fourth day of the strike, with writers on both coasts planning more picket lines outside the offices of major entertainment companies, as well as at film and television studios and sets.

