AMERICAN THEATER | Nataki Garrett to leave Oregon shakes amid emergency fundraiser

Nataki Garrett. (Photo by Christopher Briscoe)

It was in February 2020 that Alys E. Holden, production manager at Oregon Shakespeare Festival, came to the company’s newly appointed art director, Nataki Garrett, with three or four storylines to analyze about what would happen if we shut down, as Garrett recalled in a recent interview. Barely a month later, the winning script was the same as every theater in the United States: the three festival sites in rural Ashland, Oregon, totaling around 2,000 seats among them, were fully closed to stem the spread of COVID. -19, only six days later a season of 10 shows of which only three shows met the public before the cancellation. Cloning, a bitter suitcase borrowed from exploited shift workerswas a fitting shorthand for this murderous march through theaters nationwide, and Oregon Shakes was no exception.

The festival would no longer produce a live, in-person show until 2021 Fannie: The Life and Times of Fannie Lou Hamer, which ran from July to October on the festival’s open-air Elizabethan Allen Stage, and would not produce a full season until a slate of eight shows ran from April to December 2022, with attendance spotty for a destination theater city beset by seasonal wildfires and barely emerging from the Age of Omicron. It would be the only full season that Garrett, first hired to succeed artistic director Bill Rauch in March 2019, would program and fully oversee, as she steps down as OSF executive, effective May 31. Its production of Romeo and Julietcurrently playing at the Angus Bowmer Theatre, his swan song as a director will be there.

His departure comes in the middle of a Save Our Season Campaign, an effort to raise $2.5 million by June 1 to kick off the current five-show season and $10 million to finish it, as well as plan for the future; OSF’s ambitious repertoire production model typically requires long lead times, and under normal circumstances next year’s season would have already been announced. And the move comes quickly on the heels of a management shake-up in which Garrett was briefly named executive director when David Schmitz left that role in January, only to be relieved of that role a few weeks ago as the board assumed administrative functions.

What led to Garretts stepping down after just four years in the role, during which she spent as much or more time managing crises and responding to criticism as programming and doing theater ? And what drove OSF to the point where they had to reach out for help?

You kind of have to get out before you burn out, Garrett said last week. I don’t want to be a handicap for this organization. I could feel the stress of this year. She pointed to the Depart April of Associate Artistic Director Mei Ann Teo, whom Garrett had recruited into a team of Associate Leaders in 2021, as a good sign to me that what OSF will need in this next attempt to weather a crisis may not include my skill set.

The stresses of the past year included an ugly chapter in which Garrett, a black woman with a young child in the predominantly white town of Ashland, faces death threats and hired security. And that incident of open racism was sometimes hard to disentangle from a drumbeat of criticism she faced for her leadership and programming as the festival’s first artistic director of color. In the fall of 2021 she said she started getting letters from a group of people who called themselves the old white guard, and they were upset because in 2021 I hadn’t scheduled Shakespeare . It was, of course, the year in which a single show, Fannie, makes a festival scene at all. And Garrett’s track record of programming Shakespeare for new works is comparable to that of his predecessor, Bill Rauch: his season 2022 featured two of Shakespeare’s eight plays, while the Rauch program season 2019 had three out of 11. Two of Garretts’ five productions season 2023 are from Shakespeare. Given that the programming under his direction was similar to that of his predecessors, it is hard to escape the conclusion that it was something else, i.e. his race and gender, that caused irritation.

Allen Elizabeth Theater at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival. (Photo by Tom Ryder)

Chairman of the OSF Board of Directors Diana you told me this week that Garrett remains one of the most ambitious, daring, passionate and powerful artists I have ever met, with great taste and intelligence for artistic creation, particularly praising not only her productions FSO’s How to Catch Creation, Confederatesand the current Romeo and Juliet but his direction of Central Park 5 at the Portland Opera last year. Yu also credited Garrett with helping lead the Coalition of Nonprofit Professional Theatersa prescient partnership with theaters such as Woolly Mammoth and the Public Theater to secure federal assistance to offset anticipated low post-COVID audience participation (an idea, Garrett told me, inspired in part by this piece by Jesse Green from summer 2020).

Yu also said the Save Our Season campaign is going well, amid ongoing fundraising efforts, and the board is working closely with staff while seeking interim artistic and executive leadership. Board member Octavio Solis, a playwright who was frequently produced at the OSF, was brought in to oversee the artistic team, as part of a temporary management structure that the board says , will last three to four months. Board and staff have their work cut out for them: the reduction in the number of shows per season is just one indication of the sharp contraction of the festival, which earlier this year laid off 19 workers and stopped hire for 20 vacancies, and including operating budget in recent years almost half dipped. While Garrett optimistically pointed to recent increases in ticket sales, Garrett and Yu noted that OSF had relied for years on a handful of extremely wealthy donors, and that the pandemic shutdown and annual season of fires in Rogue Valley were putting severe pressure. on these relationships. My first personal appeal to these people was: Can you help us, we are in crisis,’ Garrett lamented. Meanwhile, previous emergency funding measures, such as tapping into the festival endowment and tapping into its line of credit, had been exhausted, hence the public is demanding funding from all sides and in all amounts.

We still have a large number of donors who give less than $25,000 a year, our largest pool is still this pool, Garrett said. But the functioning of OSF is generally balanced by a group of donors who donate in greater numbers. Without this activated and galvanized group of people to ensure we survive, there is simply no way forward. Executive director David Schmitz spent a lot of time with these people to get them on board in 2022, she said, and had some success, raising $7.5 million before he left.

Yu couldn’t comment on Garrett’s departure, and other sources I spoke to wouldn’t publicly say the extent to which they view Garrett’s tumultuous tenure at the festival through the prism of structural challenges that are both at industry-wide (the pandemic, audience attrition, declining subscription) and specific to Ashland (a predominantly white-populated destination theater town plagued by seasonal wildfire smoke), nor where they stumble upon the question of whether Garrett never had the chance to realize his bold vision or if that vision just wasn’t a fit worthy of an 88-year-old institution with Shakespeare in its name.

An encounter Garrett remembered with one of those big donors crystallized some of what she faced during her time there.

During my freshman year, a donor told me I was the reason she canceled a large donation, Garrett said. She came up to me and said to my face, and she said, I want to make sure you know it’s not because you’re black. But there are things about the organization that you just don’t understand, and you have big shoes to fill. I was like, thanks for letting me know where you are at. I went to my dev team and said, ‘We’re going to have to pivot. And then the crisis came. You can’t really build the plane and fly it at the same time.

The heartbreak of leaving OSF, she said, is that she can see the road ahead.

I believe there is a future for this organization, she said. If you use the foundation that Angus Bowmer created, he said from the start that it was an experiment. But the pace of change she had in mind, she acknowledged, clearly did not match that of audiences or theater stakeholders. When you recognize the potential for something to change and can see the path, then the question becomes, how do you implement a strategy where possible in an environment that sees all change as radical change? she asked rhetorically. At some point, you’re working at cross purposes with an organization that wants to somehow remain recognizable to itself and its history. The way forward that I see does not include a buy-in to that; he includes it as a foundation.

She got a glimpse of the theater she hoped to build during a recent preview performance of Romeo and Juliet, which two groups of students in the audience entered with a youthful energy she recognized from her time doing theater at Virginia Union, an HBCU where we knew we were doing the work if you could hear the audience; if the audience was silent, your play was dead. At one point, she said, the students went from texting about what they were seeing to holding their phones to their hearts. It gave me chills. Garrett said she overheard an older patron in front of her complaining about the kids at intermission, but neither was her impulse to scold or banish the theatergoer. Instead, she says, we need to create a room where both are possible.

Rob Weinert-Kendt (he/him) is the editor of American theater.