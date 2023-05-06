Entertainment
Bhagyashree’s daughter Avantika Dasani to make her Bollywood debut opposite Vivaan Shah, details inside
Avantika Dasani is ready for her first Bollywood film with Vivaan Shah..
Avantika Dasani was previously part of the web series titled Mithya alongside Huma Qureshi and Parambrata Chatterjee.
Maine Pyar Kiya fame, Bhagyashree, surely passed on the acting genes to her children. While his son Abhimanyu Dassani has already shown his mettle through films like Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, Meenakshi Sundareshwar and Nikamma, his daughter Avantika Dasani was part of the OTT series Mithya which featured her alongside Huma Qureshi and Parambrata Chatterjee. Now, the actress plans to make her Bollywood debut with the film titled U Shape Ki Gully.
As quoted by Bollywood entertainment portal Hungama, the source close to the development revealed, They immediately witnessed the sparkle in her eyes as she listened to the story of the film and also the details of her character. Not only did she show her conviction, but she also asked about her character in the film. She thrived to step into character and learned and evolved inside out. This is how Avantika was auditioned and selected for the film. Shabnam’s character not only needed to look good, but also someone who was very sharp in his actions.
The source also explained why Vivaan Shah was hired to play the male lead. For a story like this, the producer and director needed actors who were not only good, but also convinced of the story. Thus, Vivaan Shah became the first choice for Hariya,” they said.
Previously, during promotions for her web series Mithya, Avantika shared her thoughts on the nepotism debate. She had told Womansera, I didn’t want to get into the debate about cinematic family, child stars, and nepotism. I used to be upset about it all, but now I’m relieved. I had realized long ago that I would have to go through the struggle here. Although my mom did a great job of prepping for both of us. I noticed that my brother was struggling. It does not help Im Bhagyashrees daughter or son. You can only get performance. It is only by adapting to your character that you work.
U Shape Ki Gully is an Avinash Das director who is known for his hard-hitting Swara Bhasker starring Aarah’s Anaarkali. Not only that, Avinash was also one of the directors of the critically acclaimed Netflix series She. Produced by Yadhunath Films, U Shape Ki Gully is due to be released very soon in the capital of Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow.
