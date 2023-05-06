Hollywood writers return to picket lines; no end of strike in sight

Hollywood Studios and the striking Writers Guild of America remain at loggerheads on Friday, with no indication the sides are moving closer to a working agreement.

WGA editors and supporters will occupy picket lines for a fourth day on Friday, walking the lines in rotation from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents the studios. The strike, which began Tuesday morning, interrupted television and other productions on both coasts.

Local picketing is conducted at Amazon’s studio in Culver City, CBS’s Studio City lot, Television City, Walt Disney Co. headquarters in Burbank, Fox Studios lot, Netflix’s Hollywood headquarters , Paramount Studios in Hollywood, Sony Studios in Culver City, Universal Studios and Warner Bros. in Burbank.

The union remains at an impasse with Hollywood studios over a host of labor issues – including, residuals for streaming content, staffing levels in writing rooms and the use of l ‘artificial intelligence. The strike is the WGA’s first in 15 years.

The WGA is specifically asking for higher residual compensation for streaming programs that have higher viewership, rather than the existing model that pays a standard fee regardless of a show’s success.

The union is also calling for industry standards on the number of writers assigned to each show, increased foreign streaming residuals, and regulations preventing the use of artificial intelligence technology to write or rewrite any material. literary.

WGA officials say on the union’s website that writers “face the most comprehensive attack on pay and working conditions they have seen in a generation.”

“Studios have taken advantage of the transition to streaming to underpay workers in the entertainment industry, including writers in all fields,” according to the union. “Like too many workers in our economy, as corporate profits rise, writers just don’t keep up.”

The AMPTP released a position paper on Thursday outlining its views on some key bargaining points in the union standoff. Responding to a union demand for minimum staffing levels and job guarantees, the alliance argues that such a move “would require the employment of writers, whether or not they are needed for the creative process”.

The alliance also pushed back on streaming residuals, saying the union’s most recent contract gave writers a 46% increase in streaming residuals taking effect in 2022 — increases some writers may not see. than now in their paychecks. The alliance argues that the union’s proposal would represent a 200% increase over current residual rates.

He also called for “a lot more discussion” on the issue of artificial intelligence and suggested that writers “want to be able to use this technology as part of their creative process, without changing how credits are determined.”

“AMPTP member companies remain united in their desire to reach a mutually beneficial agreement for writers and the health and longevity of the industry, and to avoid hardship for the thousands of employees who depend on the industry for their livelihood,” according to a statement from the alliance released late Monday. “The AMPTP is ready to engage in discussions with the WGA in an effort to resolve this impasse.”

The strike has already forced reruns of late-night shows and cancellations of “Saturday Night Live” shows for at least the next few weeks.

On Thursday, Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish said the company is preparing for a WGA walkout and believes viewers won’t see any major impact “for a while.”

“Writers are an essential part of creating content that our audience enjoys, really on all platforms,” ​​Bakish said. “And hopefully we can get to a resolution fairly quickly that works for everyone. But it’s also fair to say there’s a pretty big gap today.

“Obviously, we have planned for this. We have many levers to pull and this will allow us to manage this strike, even if it is a long one. As far as these levers are concerned, we have many. With the exception things like late at night, consumers really won’t notice anything for a while.”

He said the studio also has a wealth of “reality and unscripted” content, as well as sports programming.

“Additionally, we have offshore production, which we moved to take advantage of the pre-strike,” he said.

Outside Paramount Studios in Hollywood on Thursday, a striking WGA member acknowledged Bakish’s views on the walkout, but noted that additional pressure will be put on the studios when labor negotiations begin in the coming weeks with the Directors Guild of America and the actors unions SAG-AFTRA.

“At some point they will run out of content,” writer/producer Peter Paige told KNX News outside Paramount Studios. “At some point there will be no more content. We have the DGA negotiations coming up soon and SAG following right after. And we are all facing the same existential problems, where it is no longer possible to earn a living , a decent life… in this business. So something has to give.”

The strike is also expected to have a far-reaching economic ripple effect on thousands of crew members and other behind-the-scenes workers – as well as impacting businesses near studios such as restaurants that typically serve workers.

The WGA last went on strike in 2007-2008, going out of work for 100 days and halting Hollywood production. This strike was precipitated over compensation for what was then called “new media”, as internet streaming began to reshape the entertainment landscape.

Various estimates from different organizations estimated that the 100-day strike cost the local economy between $2 billion and $3 billion.