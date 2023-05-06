Bollywood Roundup: Priyanka Chopra, Swara Bhasker, Saiyami Kher





– Advertisement – Nick Jonas Calls Wife Priyanka a ‘Boss’, Praises ‘Citadel’ Team Mumbai– American pop star Nick Jonas can’t help but talk about his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas as he calls her “boss” after seeing her performance in the series “Citadel”. Nick took to Instagram Stories to share a Citadel poster featuring Priyanka with her co-stars and fellow spy Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci. There was ‘Citadel, no. 1 title on Prime Video’ written on it. Captioning the poster, he wrote: “My wife is a boss. Congratulations to the entire Citadel and Prime Video family. The first three episodes of Citadel have been released straight to Prime Video, with new episodes releasing every Friday and the finale on May 26. Filled with action, thrills and drama, the series stars Priyanka, Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci. Swara Bhasker tells the paparazzi to talk like they did with Gigi Hadid Mumbai– Actress Swara Bhasker, who was spotted attending the ‘Afwaah’ screening, was seen telling the paparazzi to talk to her as they did with model Gigi Hadid during her visit in the country for the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center last month. Videos of paparazzi saying “ikde (this side)” to Gigi, while asking her to pose had gone viral on social media. Now, a clip shared by famed photographer Viral Bhayani shows Swara from the ‘Afwaah’ screening. The video shows Swara posing in a purple saree as photographers continued to call out her name. We see Swara saying to them: “Ikde bolo nahi to nahi dekhenge. Jaise Gigi Hadid ko bola, waise humse baat karo aap. Jo aapka Hollywood ka standard hai abhi (Say ikde otherwise I won’t pose this way. Talk to me like you talked to Gigi Hadid, like your Hollywood standard these days). Swara was last seen in the movie “Jahaan Chaar Yaar”. She will next be seen in ‘Mrs. Falani’. Saiyami Kher pledges support for young female athletes Mumbai– Actress Saiyami Kher is committed to supporting young female athletes. The actress said she wants to do her part for girls who want to play sports. The actress, who will star as a para-athlete in the upcoming film ‘Ghoomer’, said, “I’ve always wanted to do something for girls in sports and I try to do my part. I am very happy that so much is being done for women in sport now.At this point, even though my involvement is minimal, I believe that every drop in the ocean counts. “Kavita Raut (Indian long-distance runner) was first sponsored by an NGO created by my parents in Nasik. And I’m so proud to see all that she has accomplished. Just feel that if I can contribute to helping young female athletes achieve their dreams, I would be very happy,” the actress said. She added: “For the past three years, I have been helping the daughter of a vegetable seller to complete her studies in electrical and telecommunications engineering and will be helping young female athletes on an individual basis. I hope to come to a point to create my own organization because it is something close to my heart”. Saiyami is part of “Ghoomer” in which she plays the role of a cricketer, a para-athlete who has lost an arm. The story, which is currently in post-production, is co-written by Balki, along with Rahul Sengupta and Rishi Virmani, and is inspired by the story of Karoly Takacs, the late Hungarian straight shooter who won two medals Olympic gold. with his left hand after his other hand was seriously injured. (IANS)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianewengland.com/bollywood-roundup-priyanka-chopra-swara-bhasker-saiyami-kher/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos