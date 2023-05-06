Get to know… actor Tillotama Shome

Actor. @tillotamashome The actress talks about shopping online, the app she checks before bed, and what she won’t leave the house without. (Photo by Prabhat Shetty; styling by Who Wore What When; pantsuit by Aroka; jewelry by Foundtree; shoes by Christian Louboutin)

On my playlist: Arooj Aftab’s album, Vulture Prince; and Ud Jayega Hans Akela of Kumar Gandharva.

On my short number: My partner.

Today I want to: Almond Lemon Cake from the kitchen of Maya Ne Banaya in Versova, Mumbai.

Next big splurge: A little piece of land that we can call home.

The last thing I ordered online: Denture cleaner. It wasn’t for me.

App I check before going to bed: The Weather Channel.

Advice I would give to myself at 18: It’ll be OK. Try to take it slow. Because you are very cool.

A magic tool that I would like to have: A carpet that allows me to travel without wasting time.

My favorite Sunday memory growing up: Watching a movie at the cinema, egg fried rice and fresh chicken, followed by a softy in Bengaluru. Climb trees in the evening.

My most starry moment so far: Meeting Tabu and not being able to jot down her phone number, as she tells me, urging me to pull myself together.

My favorite bad habit: Eat something salty, then something sweet, on repeat, while watching TV.

A trait I despise in people: Not respecting someone else’s time.

I will not leave home without: My water bottle.

From HT Brunch, May 06, 2023

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Join us at facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch