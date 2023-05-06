Entertainment
Get to know… actor Tillotama Shome
Actor. @tillotamashome
On my playlist: Arooj Aftab’s album, Vulture Prince; and Ud Jayega Hans Akela of Kumar Gandharva.
On my short number: My partner.
Today I want to: Almond Lemon Cake from the kitchen of Maya Ne Banaya in Versova, Mumbai.
Next big splurge: A little piece of land that we can call home.
The last thing I ordered online: Denture cleaner. It wasn’t for me.
App I check before going to bed: The Weather Channel.
Advice I would give to myself at 18: It’ll be OK. Try to take it slow. Because you are very cool.
A magic tool that I would like to have: A carpet that allows me to travel without wasting time.
My favorite Sunday memory growing up: Watching a movie at the cinema, egg fried rice and fresh chicken, followed by a softy in Bengaluru. Climb trees in the evening.
My most starry moment so far: Meeting Tabu and not being able to jot down her phone number, as she tells me, urging me to pull myself together.
My favorite bad habit: Eat something salty, then something sweet, on repeat, while watching TV.
A trait I despise in people: Not respecting someone else’s time.
I will not leave home without: My water bottle.
From HT Brunch, May 06, 2023
Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch
Join us at facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/lifestyle/brunch/actor-tillotama-shome-s-playlist-cravings-and-star-struck-moment-a-peek-into-her-life-101683300989693.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Kia EV9 electric SUV looks even bigger in new US test video
- Get to know… actor Tillotama Shome
- Don’t ask about Sachin Tendulkar’s son, Arjun, who plays in the IPL
- Pakistani court rejects former PM Imran Khan’s request to dismiss defamation case against him – Times of India
- Jokowi inspects the roads of Lampung after a viral complaint on TikTok – Archipelago
- Bollywood Roundup: Priyanka Chopra, Swara Bhasker, Saiyami Kher
- South Florida falls to Houston in extra innings
- Kate Middleton Looks Majestic in $500 Blue Dress Ahead of Coronation
- 5 Key Moments From Donald Trump Bonkers Deposition Video
- Hollywood writers return to picket lines; no end of strike in sight
- Scammers hack verified Facebook page to impersonate Meta
- ‘Looking’ actor Russell Tovey reacts to backlash from gay men, nearly a decade after HBO series ended | HBO, watching, Russell Tovey: Just Jared