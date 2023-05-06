Amber Heard reportedly ‘left Hollywood’





Following his viral legal battle with Johnny Depp, Amber Heard reportedly crossed the pond, leaving Hollywood behind. The Daily Mail Alison Boschoff first reported the news, alleging that Aquaman the actress has “quietly moved” and his young daughter, Oonagh, 2, in Spain. A friend reportedly told Boshoff, “She’s bilingual in Spanish and is happy there, raising her daughter away from all the noise.” But according to the anonymous friend, it’s not necessarily a permanent decision. Although they say Heard is in no rush to get back to work, “she’ll probably be back when the time is right for the right project.” The news comes about a year after the conclusion of the infamous trial, in which Depp sued Heard for defamation after accusing the Pirates of the Caribbean perpetrator of domestic violence. In turn, Heard counter-sued for defamation after Depp’s lawyer called his allegations a “hoax”. In the end, the jury sided with Depp, awarding him $10.35 million in damages, which was ultimately settled at $1 million. The high-profile nature of the trial has led to vicious attacks from both sides, so it makes sense that Heard would want to get away for a while. She hasn’t really been seen or heard from since the trial, remaining silent on Instagram since the case was settled. According to Boshoff, Heard sold his Yucca Valley, California home last July and was spotted on a beach in Mallorca with his girlfriend, Eve Barlowwho is suspected to be his ex-girlfriend, now in October she is rumored to be renting a house on the island. Now she would live outside of Madrid. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdomwhich was filmed in 2021, is slated for release in December this year, and In the firewhich was filmed last spring, has yet to announce a release date, so it looks like we still have some time to see if it really stays away for the foreseeable future.

