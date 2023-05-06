Chaksam-pa & Aerodance (Asian Art Museum)





Beyond Bollywood Dance Series with Chaksam-pa and Aerodanceis a rare opportunity to experience ceremonial dances from Tibet and India performed by acclaimed local dance companies at the Museum of Asian Art as part of Beyond Bollywood events and shows. Parallel to the special exhibition Beyond Bollywood: 2000 years of dance in art, revel in two dance companies showcasing the traditions of Tibet and India. Chaksam-pa will perform rarely seen Tibetan ceremonial pieces, including the skeleton dance, a purification dance and the Chd ritual.Aerodance will present dances praising many Hindu gods and goddesses including Ganesha, Krishna, Shiva and Durga. Help keep the cultural traditions of these two countries alive by experiencing first-hand the ceremonial and ritual significance of the dance. Beyond Bollywood Dance Series: Chaksam-pa and Aerodance Saturday May 20, 2023 | 1p-3p

Asian Art Museum, 200 Larkin Street, SF

To buy tickets – Adults: $20, Seniors: $17, College/Youth: $14 This is a ticket for the program and general admission

Tickets can be upgraded to include the special exhibit on the day of your visit.

Space is limited; we recommend that you arrive early to ensure your place. ABOUT THE PERFORMERS Chaksam-pais a non-profit organization founded in 1989 by former artists from the Tibetan Institute of Performing Arts (TIPA) in Dharamsala, India. sharing the unique art of traditional Tibetan forms and preserving Tibet’s endangered artistic tradition. Chaksam-pa in Tibetan means the iron bridge. As performing artists, they are the artistic bridge between Tibetan performing arts and the global community. Aerodance is a premier dance school established in Fremont, California in 1999 by artistic director Ranjani Avijit. Specializing in semi-classical Indian dance, Bollywood, folk, classical, fusion and other ethnic dance forms, the school has become a forerunner in Bay Area dance competitions. He is a pioneer in issuing certificates for semi-classical dance classes and is proud to promote semi-classical dance as an art form. This performanceis co-presented with Worlds Arts West. Disclaimer: Please verify event information with the event organizer as events may be cancelled, details may change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur. Cost: $20* *Adults: $20, Seniors: $17, College/Youth: $14 Categories: *Top Pick*, Art & Museums, In Person, Sponsored Address: 200 Larkin Street San Francisco, California



