Sonu Nigam, Shreya Ghoshal in Neha Kakkar

Dogs are the biggest huggers in the world. Whether it’s a little puppy or an adult, they love cuddles. Well, guess what some of our favorite singers are doing too. The way these celebrities show love for their furry friends is enough to drive us crazy. Singer Sonu Nigam is a proud parent of many dog ​​breeds, including Chihuahuas, as well as other small dog breeds like Shih Tzus and Pomeranians. The beau takes his responsibilities seriously, making sure his dogs get the best possible care. He makes sure they are well fed, exercised regularly and receive proper medical care when needed. He also encourages his fans to adopt pets from animal shelters and provide them with a loving home. Another fan of cute little dogs is the country’s Punjabi hip-hop queen, Neha Kakkar. She shared the cutest photos with her adorable friend and treated her fans to the little chow-chow’s chubby cheeks. Actress and singer Liza Malik is a happy, enthusiastic mother to Emma, ​​​​a perfect dog. She is often spotted with her pet whom she calls her “daughter”. Like all pet lovers who are obsessed with their pets, the beautiful actress also uploads plenty of photos of her dog whose guiltless face and super innocent eyes can melt the coldest hearts. So, in case you’re having a boring day, check out Liza with her furry baby Emma that will instantly brighten up your day! Finally, Nightingale Shreya Ghoshal from India has a gorgeous Golden Retriever that heavily dominates her official Instagram account. Apart from her newborn, Devyaan Mukhopadhyaya, Shreya Ghoshal is also a mother to her furry baby, Sherlock Ghoshal. Shreya has a warm, hazy sun in her life that she simply cannot live without. Singer, Shreya Ghoshal often uses her Instagram handle to share insight into how her pet looks. Seeing these super yummy moments of our beloved artists with their pets truly makes us happy and brightens our moods! Must read: The sultry avatars of Esha Guptas from Jannat 2 continue to wow the internet even 11 years after the release of Emraan Hashmi Starrer! Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News

