



Get our free weekly email for all the latest film news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Receive our free The Life Cinematic email James Bond author Charlie Higson has said that if anyone talks about an actor being the next 007, you know they’ve been rejected. Higson is best known for his Young Bond series for teens and was recently commissioned by Ian Fleming Publication to write a new Bond story for the Coronation of the Kings. Addressing the press associationHugson was asked if he’s heard of who the next actor to play Bond might be after Daniel Craig leaves after 2021 no time to die. As soon as the papers say, So-and-so is considered the next James Bond, you know he won’t be the next James Bond, you know he’s been rejected, he said. Eon (Productions) who makes films play their cards very close to the chest and often times they really surprise people in particular, Daniel Craig, nobody had any idea he could be Bond. He continued: If you had been asked in advance, you would have said, Daniel Craig, James Bond, surely not. But then he’s so good at Casino Royale any doubts you may have had immediately go out the window. So they’re pretty smart on that front and they’ll inevitably wait to make the announcement at the right time to get the maximum amount of publicity. Personally, Higson said he would like to see happy valley star James Norton plays Bond. Thursday, May 4, the author unveiled his new adventure novel 007, titled On Her Majesty’s Secret Service. Set two days before the Kings Coronation, it tells the story of Bond tasked with thwarting a last-minute attempt to disrupt the ceremony by a new villain, the eccentric Athelstan of Wessex. Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30 day free trial Register His book comes 60 years after the publication of James Bond creator Ian Flemings’ 10th novel. On Her Majesty’s Secret Servicepublished in 1963. Flemish first novel Casino Royale was published in 1953, the year of the Queen’s coronation. The Royal Family has continued to be associated with Bond, with the late Queen famous alongside Craig in a skit for the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympics. Additional reporting by Press Association

