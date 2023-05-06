Emma Rosenblum’s novel ‘Bad Summer People’ is making waves in Hollywood





A new book by Emma Rosenblum, Bustle’s chief content officer, is grabbing attention in Hollywood. Rosenblum’s debut book, Bad Summer People, which goes on sale May 23, has already landed the new author a two-book deal with a rumored seven-figure advance, as well as a TV deal with Amazon Prime which has a purchase price close to seven figures, The Post has learned. The book — a juicy beach read about the bad behavior of summer residents of a tony community on Fire Island — was inspired by HBO’s hit White Lotus, Rosenblum told The Post. I loved that there was a dark humor that seeped into the culture and the work, she said, noting that, like the hit HBO series, the story is about a group rich people locked in one place and someone dies. Inspired by the privileged inhabitants of Saltaire – a gated community on Fire Island where Rosenblum spends his summers – the book is told from the first-person perspective of a handful of different characters who cheat on their spouses while plotting ways to undermine each other as they climb the golden social ladder of community. I wanted to get through the vibe of living in a small town where everyone knows everyone else and has a different perspective on people and events, she said. It’s a pressure cooker small town vibe, especially true in a place like Saltaire.





Emma Rosenblum with copies of her new book, “Bad Summer People.” Ok McCausland Rosenblum wrote the satire two summers ago during the pandemic while working in Saltaire. The book was sold the following spring and in June. Around this time, someone in Saltaire managed to obtain a copy of the manuscript, which was purchased in Hollywood. Tongues were stirring in the small, elite seaside community, much to the chagrin of Rosenblum, who said the townspeople were already trying to figure out which characters were based on them. My hope is that the drama has calmed down, she impassive.





The cover of Rosenblum’s satirical novel, which goes on sale May 13. Flat Iron Books But that may be wishful thinking. Options for the book were seized by Patrick Moran, the former head of ABC Studios, who signed a TV development deal with Amazon Studios in 2019. While the book isn’t guaranteed to make it to the small screen, Rosenblum said Halley Pfiefer has already been cast as the project’s showrunner. Pfiefer is best known for writing and hosting American Horror Story Season 12.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2023/05/05/bustle-exec-emma-rosenblums-novel-bad-summer-people-draws-hollywood-buzz/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos