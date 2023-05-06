Entertainment
Old Dominion at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville
You can pretty much close the vote for the most fitting opening song of the year.
Old Dominion singer Matthew Ramsey broke his pelvis just over a month ago in an ATV accident, but he was on stage Friday night at the Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, leaning on a kickstand and singing “life is short, make it sweet,” from the group’s 2019 hit “Make it Sweet.”
“We’re not going to let a broken pelvis slow us down,” he said at the start of the show, holding the kickstand above a head, guitar slung over his shoulder.
He spent much of Friday’s concert sitting on a stool, but we can hardly blame him. He should really consider saving it for a song or two, because it really forces you to pay attention to what he sings, not necessarily how he sings it.
The band doesn’t have a new album, their last was out in 2021, but they had plenty of new music to share. The band played four new songs, “I Should Have Married You”, “Memory Lane”, “Ain’t Got a Worry” and “Love Drunk and Happy”, which the band had never performed live but improvised when bassist Geoff Sprung’s gear died down halfway through “Snapback.” Safe to guess the band’s hit series will keep rolling; Ramsey announced from the stage that “Memory Lane” had just shot to No. 1 on the Canadian charts.
Old Dominion plays the perfect kind of music for date night. There are several clever songwriters in the band which they performed through a mix of tracks they had written for other people which included songs made prominent by Blake Shelton, Tyler Farr, Dierks Bentley, The Band Perry, Keith Urban and Sam Hunt and they know how to write songs that speak directly to women but have enough crunch to keep things interesting. The band didn’t play a single song about a truck all night, and just one about whiskey, which you don’t see every day on a country show.
Guitarist Brad Tursi can tear up the room, but the band’s best songs rely on tight vocal harmonies. It’s no wonder Old Dominion has been named Vocal Group of the Year by the Academy of Country Music and the Country Music Association every year since 2018.
The daily was jam-packed, which is not surprising. Old Dominion played two sold-out shows at the St. Augustine Amphitheater in 2019 and then again in 2021.
Ramsey seemed to feed on the energy of the crowd and grew stronger as the show progressed. But in the end he announced that he really didn’t want to leave the stage, wait for the crowd to call for an encore and then walk back, so the band stayed where they were and played a few requests, ” New York at Night” and “Walk on Whiskey” before concluding with the great chant “I Was On a Boat That Day”.
The show had three opening acts but, oddly enough, only one backing band for the group of them. All three are songwriters for Nashville’s Whiskey Jam, the same program the members of Old Dominion attended.
Greylan James began, backed by a five-piece band and packing in as much as he could in the short time he had on stage. When he was done, the band didn’t even leave the stage, and two minutes later Kassi Ashton came in for a short but scorching set of blues-rock with a country twist. Two minutes after finishing, Frank Ray came out for a set mixing beach-country and some Latin rhythms. You have to give credit to the band for keeping up with all of this.
The Old Dominion setlist
- “Make It Sweet”
- “No strong emotions”
- “Never Be Sorry”
- “Break Up With Him”
- “The Midnight Mess”
- “Nothing Like a Broken Heart”
- “I should have married you”
- “Written in the Sand”
- “Sangria / A guy walks into a bar / Say you do / You better dig two / Wild Hearts / You miss me”
- “Snapback”
- “Drunk and Happy Love”
- “Hotel Key”
- “The Way of Memory”
- “One Man Band”
- “Song for Another Time”
- “Wrong Turns”
- “I have no worries”
- “Hawaii”
- “Save it for a Rainy Day”
- “My heart is a bar”
- “New York at night”
- “Walking on Whiskey”
- “I was on a boat that day”
Daily’s Place shows in 2023
Here’s what’s planned at Daily’s Place this year:
- Cody Jinxwith Charles Wesley Godwin and Erin Viancourt, 6 p.m. Saturday, May 20, $35-$225.
- Charlie Puth7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 1, $25 to $89.50.
- Walker Hayeswith Ingrid Andress and Ray Fulcher, 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 9, $25-$55.
- Logicwith Juicy J, 8 p.m. Sunday, June 11. $29.50 – $59.50.
- Tedeschi truck bandwith Neil Emerson, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 22, $29.50-$139.50.
- Box of matches twentywith Ben Rector, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, $50.25-$145.75.
- Resume on Sundaywith Maine, PVRIS, Hot Mulligan, Mom Jeans, Stand Atlantic, LS Dunes and Cliffdiver, 2 p.m. Thursday, July 6, $29.50-$69.50.
- Dierks Bentleywith Jordan Davis and Caylee Hammack, 7 p.m. Thursday, July 13, $39.50-$99.50.
- Boy George and Cultural Clubwith Howard Jones and Berlin, 7 p.m. Sunday, July 16. $19.95 – $489.95.
- Darius Ruckerwith Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors, 8 p.m. Thursday, July 20, $19.75-$89.75.
- yellow cardwith Mayday Parade, Story of the Year, This Wild Life and Emo Night Brooklyn, 7 p.m. Friday, July 21 (sold out) and Saturday, July 22, $19.50-$89.50.
- pentatonixwith Lauren Alaina, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, $19.50-$119.50.
- Ghostwith Amon Amarth, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 30, $39.50-$119.50.
- Slightly stoopidwith Sublime with Rome, Atmosphere and the Movement, 7:30 p.m. Friday, September 1, $29.50-$79.50.
- 3 doors downwith Candlebox, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 13, $19.50-$89.50.
- Wu-Tang Clanwith Nas, 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, $49.50-$149.50.
- Jon Pardiwith Midland and Ella Langley, 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, $29.75-$89.75.
|
