Why Hollywood Writers Are Hit and the Immediate Impact – The Denver Post

By ANDREW DALTON (AP Entertainment Writer)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The union representing 11,500 writers in film, television and other forms of entertainment is now on strike. It’s the first writers’ strike – and the first Hollywood strike of any kind – in 15 years. Here’s a look at the storylines the fight spawned.

WHY ARE WRITERS ON STRIKE?

Streaming and its ripple effects are at the center of the dispute. The guild says that even as series budgets have increased, writers’ share of that money has steadily declined.

Streaming services’ use of smaller teams — known in the industry as “mini-rooms” — for shorter stints has made it harder to earn sustainable income, according to the guild. And the number of writers working at the guild minimum has fallen from about a third to about a half over the past decade.

“On TV staff, more writers are working at minimum, regardless of experience, often for fewer weeks,” the guild said in a March report.

The lack of a regular seasonal schedule in streaming has further depressed wages, the report says. And the expected annual salary increases under the current contract are well below inflation increases.

The weekly minimum for a screenwriter in a TV series during the 2019-20 season was $4,546, according to industry outlet Variety. They work an average of 29 weeks on a network show for $131,834 per year, or an average of 20 weeks on a streaming show for $90,920. For a writer-producer, the figure is $6,967 per week. Writers of comedy and variety shows for streaming have no minimum protection, the guild says.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents Hollywood studios, streamers and production companies, says screenwriters’ demands would require them to be kept on staff and paid when there is no no work for them. “If writing is to be done, writers are hired, but these proposals require the employment of writers whether or not they are needed for the creative process,” the group said in a document outlining its positions.

And the AMPTP says its offerings included the first-ever minimums for streaming comedy and variety writers.

The group also said the writers’ health care, child care and retirement benefits set them far apart from the “gig economy” workers the writers have compared themselves to.

HOW DID WE GET HERE?

Months of negotiations still left a considerable distance between the writers and the AMPTP. The Writers Guild of America – whose Eastern and Western versions are technically two unions that act as a unit in these negotiations.

The talks, which often last hours or days past a contract’s deadline, instead ended hours before the most recent contract expired on Monday night. By then the writers, who voted overwhelmingly to allow their leaders to go on strike, had already started making signs for the picket lines, which they quickly put up on Tuesday.

The AMPTP said it had offered “generous increases to writers’ compensation as well as streaming residual improvements,” including the largest first-year salary increase in a WGA contract in more than 25 years. , and the creation of a new rate category. that would mean a new, higher minimum for mid-level writers. The group said it was ready to improve its offers, but the union demanded so much more than the companies were willing to offer that it broke off negotiations hours before the contract expired.

WHICH SHOWS WILL BE AFFECTED FIRST?

Late-night talk shows, heavily reliant on same-day news-based humor writing, were the first to feel the effect of the strike. The shows have been the de facto frontline during previous writers’ strikes. NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” ABC’s and CBS’s “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” were all immediately halted and will air on reruns. James Corden’s farewell Thursday night to his “Late Late Show” was timely.

“Saturday Night Live,” almost as reliant on last-minute writing, has already scrapped this week’s episode with host Pete Davidson. The last two episodes of the season that follow it are seriously threatened.

Upcoming award shows keep the plans in place for now, but those could easily fall apart.

HOW WILL THE STRIKE AFFECT SCRIPTED SERIES AND FILMS?

The impact of the strike on scripted series could take much longer to manifest. Noticeable effects on the film’s release schedule could take even longer.

Shows where writers had started work on upcoming seasons – including Showtime’s “yellow vests” – have now halted the process and will have to scramble after the strike to meet the schedule.

Production of finished scripts can proceed as planned (without the benefit of last-minute rewrites). In general, other Hollywood unions — including actors’ and directors’ guilds, both of which face expiring agreements with the AMPTP in the coming months — are barred by their contracts from joining. the current strike and must continue to work, although members and leaders have expressed their solidarity. with the WGA.

Productions, long aware of the impending deadline, sought to wrap up before it arrived. FilmLA, which distributes location permits for the Los Angeles area, says none were requested for any TV series or sitcoms this week.

Depending on their media consumption patterns, many viewers and moviegoers may not notice the effects of a strike until long after it has ended, if at all. Menus on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video won’t look any different next week, but as this would be the first writers’ strike of the streaming era, there’s no template for how they’ll look months later. .

During the last strike, when broadcast and cable networks with well-established seasonal schedules were still predominant, many shows, including “30 Rock,” “CSI” and “Grey’s Anatomy,” shortened their seasons.

WHAT HAPPENS NOW FOR WRITERS?

The complete cessation of work will cause significant economic losses for screenwriters, although many say it is worth fighting against the daily drop in income.

Guild strike rules prevent members from making new deals, making new pitches, or turning in new scripts. They are authorized to accept payment for any writing that has already been done.

Those known in the industry as “hyphenates,” including showrunners who act as producers-head writers, performers-writers, and people like Quinta Brunson of “Abbot Elementary” who do everything above, are allowed to do the unwritten portions of their work under union rules, although this work may be minimal as they seek solidarity with their editorial staff. (At Monday’s Met Gala, Bruson said, “I’m a member of the WGA and I support the WGA and… We, we, we get what we need.… No one wants a strike, but I hope we can rectify that, whatever that means”)

HOW PREVIOUS WRITER STRIKES HAPPENED

Writers have gone on strike six times, more than any group in Hollywood.

The first was in 1960, a Writers Guild strike that lasted nearly five months. Strikes followed in 1973, 1981 and 1985. The longest work stoppage, which lasted exactly five months, was in 1988.

The 2007-2008 strike was resolved after three months. Among the major concessions the writers won were the requirements that fledgling streaming shows should hire guild writers if their budgets were large enough. It was a harbinger of almost every entertainment union struggle in the years that followed.

This story has been corrected to show that “Yellowjackets” only halted the writing process and was not shooting episodes.