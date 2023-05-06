Entertainment
Hollywood screenwriters go on salary and AI strike
LOS ANGELES — The Writers Guild of America (WGA) and its 11,500 members went on strike this week. The industry-wide strike is the first in 15 years, halting Hollywood production of many new projects.
According to the WGA and other industry experts, the entertainment industry is currently undergoing a major transformation with the rise of streaming services and the massive shift in consumer viewing habits, which negatively affects writers and their livelihoods.
The union, which represents creators who write scripted series, feature films, news programs and other content, pointed out that despite massive revenues from streamers around the world, writers are not getting their fair share of profits from the booming streaming industry and they want to see writers’ salaries, residuals and health care increased accordingly.
However, some studios and producers are reluctant to give in to the WGA’s demands, citing the financial implications of increasing their pay and benefits as simply too costly.
The wide rift between the two parties could lead to a protracted stalemate between writers and industry executives, which could cause long-term damage to the entertainment industry as series and projects darken. .
Opponents of the strike cite the last writers’ strike in 2007, which lasted 100 days and cost the Hollywood entertainment industry and the Los Angeles economy an estimated $2 billion.
US media and Hollywood insiders noted the most immediate effects of the strike.
“Now that the strike has been called, industry insiders are scrambling to shut down the shows – late-night comedy programs including ‘Saturday Night Live’ and daytime talk shows are the first to feel the hit,” reported Variety, a top Hollywood trade publication, adding that the studios are initiating contingency plans to maintain film production on projects with completed scripts.
The Los Angeles Times pointed out that a long strike could have a ripple effect not only on film and television production, but also on Southern California’s economy.
“The impact is also likely to be felt in Georgia, New York, New Mexico and other production hubs nationwide. Without writers, scripted television shows will struggle to continue to filming and live late-night broadcasts will stop immediately,” the largest US newspaper said. Noted West Coast.
However, the authors say the time has come to correct the inequities of the current system.
“Some studio and streamer executives are saying they need to cut costs to be profitable,” Bob Underwood, a member of the WGA’s Foreign Task Force, told Xinhua.
“But writers find it hard to believe they need to earn so little when some of the same executives who talk about the need to contain costs ensure they are paid tens or even hundreds of millions a year” , he said.
Triple Threat writer-producer-director Jeff Most, best known for “The Crow” film series, agreed and pointed out that entertainment company executives – especially streamers – have taken advantage of the massive revenue to earn some of the highest salaries. in history, while writers’ incomes continued to erode.
“Far fewer feature film scripts are being bought now and the trend is towards smaller TV ‘writers rooms’ with fewer writers per series and very low residuals. None of these trends are good for writers” , Most told Xinhua.
In decades past, he explained, screenwriters could make a good living in television working on series that aired 13 to 22 episodes per season. But, with the advent of streamers, orders fell to just 8 episodes per season, yet their writers could be “held” out of the market by series producers for six months without work or pay.
Most also argued that instead of providing everyone with an equal share of the bountiful revenue streamers generate from subscriptions, streamers seem to be leaning into big “eye candy” tickets to allow them to compete with long footage, such as spectacular locations, off-the-chart production values and, of course, top A-list Hollywood talent.
“All of this is generating very high revenue for streamers and a significantly improved viewing experience for TV consumers than ever before – but none of this has been reflected in what screenwriters are earning,” Most noted, adding that the benefits should be distributed more equitably. and residuals should be increased.
“Writers are the backbone of everything we do,” Most explained. “It is the architects who create the blueprints for the whole structure on which the whole industry rests.”
Another controversial issue behind the WGA strike concerns artificial intelligence (AI) programs.
The WGA wants top Hollywood studios and producers to regulate the use of AI in their creative projects – specifically requiring that AI cannot write or rewrite literary material, be used as source material, or use the material covered by the WGA Minimum Basic Agreement (MBA) to train IA.
However, the Alliance of Film and Television Producers (AMPTP) quickly rejected this proposal, instead offering only annual meetings to discuss technological advancements.
The trade association represents more than 350 American television and film production companies in collective bargaining with entertainment industry unions, including the WGA.
Creative AI programs like ChatGPT can now use big data analysis and machine learning to simulate human-like literary works and visual arts. This has raised questions about whether media companies will downsize humans to use AI to write everything from ad copy to TV shows to blockbuster movies.
“I don’t think AI will be a threat to screenwriters anytime soon,” WGA’s Underwood asserted.
“But if and when AI becomes advanced enough to be able to replace the best human scriptwriters, it will also be advanced enough to replace the most expensive human executives,” he joked, hoping to argue that AI shouldn’t not be used solely to increase the profits of a handful of the world’s wealthiest people, no matter how much harm it does to others.
