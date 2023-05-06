Historical Clues: Mouse River Herds Fared Well in the Winter of 1887 | News, Sports, Jobs

Jolly Dance, special correspondent for the Devils Lake Inter-Ocean newspaper in March 1887, inspected various ranches.

Here are excerpts from his story:

So much had been said of the severe winter on the stock along the Mouse River in 1887, Mr. Dance was determined to take a trip along the river and visit some of the ranches to be able to see for himself the condition of the cattle and how they have spent the winter so far. It was obvious that the cattle had started the winter badly. The odds were stacked against them to come out undamaged. Many would be unable to fend for themselves while rustling in the woods, without sheds, and would have to be taken to the barn and fed ground feed.

The first ranch he visited was that at the far north end of Mouse River, owned by MM. Prouty & Richardson, of Grand Forks, with Mr. Andrew Nohle as manager. They have over 800 head on that ranch, and it was probably one of the biggest ranches on the river. They lost about twenty heads; that is to say, counting the calves, and if they got out of it without losing more, MM. Prouty & Richardson would have nothing to complain about. Their cattle were in fairly good condition, and these gentlemen would have some very fine grass-fed steers to put out later in the year and should fetch a good price. This ranch was run on an economic basis, there were no expensive buildings, only enough buildings to be absolutely necessary and of crude description.

The next ranch was that of the Honorable John Elv, but for lack of time he could only glance at the cattle and therefore did not feel entitled to draw an accurate account or his stock.

Stopping at Thursby’s ranch the next morning, he had the opportunity to take a look at his cattle, which all appeared in first class order. Mr. Thursby evidently thought that the cattle needed more shelter than wood, as he had erected a substantial 78 x 88 foot shed. His herd numbered about ten calves this winter and he had managed to save eight of them, which is good considering that he was not prepared to have warm shelters for so many calves all coming in same time. He expected to have an increase of about 48 polled Angus mixed-breed calves in April and May.

For lack of time, he could not visit the ranches of MM. Conlin, Davis, Kennedy or Richards. While Mr. Richards lost more cattle than the whole of the Mouse River put together – the number being no more than 80 or 90 head. They had been shipped to Minnewaukan and then driven to the Mouse River through the scorched prairie, therefore they were poor and in no condition to go through such a harsh winter without any shed.

Mr. Fred Powers was the next gentleman I called upon, whose ranch is about a mile from Towner. They inspected the herd, which numbers around 270 head, mostly yearlings. Some or Mr. Power’s cattle rushed during the great storm and these looked a little poor, but the rest looked fine, and considering the hard time the cattle had in the storm, this reflects a great credit on the management of this gentleman who of a herd of 270 heads, he had not lost a single one. Mr. Powers erected warm and comfortable wood sheds.

Mr. Dance then took the town of Towner and on leaving town he proceeded to the ranch of Mr. Coutts Marjoribanks and settled there for the night, being received by that gentleman with his usual hospitality. In the morning they inspected his herd, which, with the exception of five or six, appeared to be in excellent condition. Mr Majoribanks had around 250 head and kept them in the woods, with no sheds, but fed them whatever they wanted to eat. His Polled Angus thoroughbreds appeared to be in excellent condition and it was Mr Marjoribanks’ pride to show off his first thoroughbred Polled Angus calf, which he had most appropriately named. “Pride of Dakota” and he was a good person.

On leaving the gentlemen named above he shot for Pendroy, a drive of about 28 miles, in the face of a blizzard and when he got there he didn’t really feel like inspecting any more cattle this that day but had stuff in the house. At Pendroy he was a guest of JM Pendroy, Chairman of the Board of the McHenry Co. Commissioners. Mr. Pendroy is one of those wealthy individuals who rejoiced in having four strong adult sons, who relieved him of all the troubles of hired help. It was understood that the boys could cause more trouble than they were worth, but in this case, for four such good and hardworking boys, they are a considerable reserve.

In the morning, they continued a tour of inspection and walked through Mr. Pendroy’s herd. He owned five Hereford bulls and he had never seen cattle that looked as good as Mr. Pendroy’s Hereford cattle.

They seem to be far superior fliers to the Shorthorns and keep in excellent flesh all winter. A cross between polled Angus and these Herefords should be as close to perfect as possible, for beef.

Mr. Pendroy had about seventy heads and his brother, Andrew Pendroy, about eighty heads. Both gentlemen had good quality white faces and hadn’t lost any; and said he had never seen cattle on the mouse that winter better kept than the herds of the Pendroy brothers.

Beside them was Mr. Marlon Pace, who rejoiced to be the owner of some 275 head. Mr. Pace’s yearlings and calves were exceptionally good. His cattle are almost all Shorthorns, with the exception of a few Herefords, and all appear to be in good health.

This ended the cattle inspection tour, but before returning to Devils Lake there was another inspection of a better kind. Mr. Pendroy had a little dance at his house that evening and there was a chance of seeing the young girls of that neighborhood.