Vinali Bhatnagar: Seeing Salman Khan act was surreal. Bollywood

Actor Vinali Bhatnagar believes that nothing matters much to a beginner than working with the right people and getting the project off the ground. Vinali Bhatnagar

I auditioned like crazy and often made it to the final stage too. I passed the auditions for the best in the business, but something or the other didn’t fit and I had to start from scratch. I was only focusing on movies, so I had no choice but to try the right break instead of going for other mediums. But all the waiting was worth it after making his debut with Salman Khan. I remember getting a call for an audition while visiting a gurudwara. I went to the studio the next day and had to audition the same day, says the Kisika Bhai, Kisiki Jaan actor who played the role of Chahat in the film.

Bhatnagar recalls meeting the star for the first time on set. She adds, We had a few scenes with him. I remember, when I was shooting my first scene with him, I was totally blown away. I was like there was a Salman Khan movie playing and I was watching it in awe. It was a surreal experience; it took me a while to realize that I was also part of the scene and that I needed to act too (laughs). Also, I was surprised when he told me about me being from Bhopal and the PM connection we had in common. It’s really amazing how he bonds with everyone on set and how involved he is in every department.

Of the film which received mixed reviews, she says, “See, it was a big movie and I’m happy with the response. Some win reviews while others get love from audiences. Regarding this film, I’m no one to judge or evaluate. It was and will be a dream debut for me. The actor is set to shoot for her soon.